ASI Director Welcomes Tamil Nadu's Underwater Survey At Poompuhar, Calls It A 'Great Beginning'

"I definitely consider this initiative a great move. In the 1990s, surveys were conducted in Kaveripoompattinam under researcher Kasinathan, which revealed signs of a submerged city. But the study was never completed. On the contrary, the Archaeological Department of India only conducts marine excavations in places like Dwarka in the north, and has not conducted any research in the port city of Kaveripoompattinam except for the Mahabalipuram sea area in South India. In such a situation, Tamil Nadu's attempt to study Poompuhar now is great indeed."

The ASI director, who was in Madurai to participate in programmes across Madurai, Sivaganga, and Virudhunagar districts, spoke about the importance of the new marine excavation efforts.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the director of the Archaeological Survey of India called this survey a "great move", saying it could reveal valuable historical information about ancient cities submerged by the sea. While so far the ASI has mostly carried out marine excavations in places like Dwarka in the north, he said this initiative by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) is a significant step forward.

Madurai: Following the launch of underwater archaeological explorations off the coast of Poompuhar, anciently known as Kaveripoompattinam, ASI Director (Antiquity) Amarnath Ramakrishna has welcomed the initiative, terming it a "great beginning".

He cited that excavations were carried out in Poompuhar area in 1965. "Back then, a complete city could not be traced. Based on the remains found in Melayur and Keezhayur, researchers suggested the existence of an ancient city. But whether it was destroyed by a tsunami or submerged, nobody knows yet as no studies have been conducted. I hope this survey will provide crucial information," he said in anticipation.

When asked about links between Poompuhar and the legend of Kumarikandam, Ramakrishna clarified, "The hypothesis of Kumarikandam is completely different and should not be compared. Poompuhar was a Sangam-era city, well documented in Tamil literature, and destroyed by the sea. Oceanographic studies by Professor Rajaguru from the National Institute of Oceanography show evidence of changes within 1-2 km of the coast. These suggest the Bay of Bengal may have been hit by several tsunamis, though signs are not visible on land. This is why marine studies are important."

He also explained the difference between land excavations and marine studies. "On land, we mostly study burial sites. But I urge researchers to also study the habitats of the people who built them. Only then can burial sites and settlements be compared meaningfully. Similarly, studying Poompuhar will help confirm Sangam connections. The Mesolithic cannot be seen as separate. That too is recorded in Sangam literature. Linking all this will give us a complete historical data."

Notably, Ramakrishna was the first to undertake the Keezhadi study and had made an effort to carry out excavation under Archaeological Survey of India. When asked about the possibility of ASI joining Tamil Nadu in marine excavations in south, he said, "I do not know, I cannot even say for sure if there is a possibility for that. But the Tamil Nadu government has taken a good initiative. Since they have just started this study, we can only say anything depending on the report they publish the survey."

"If ASI conducts this study, it will be beneficial for us," he added.