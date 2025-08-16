Police ASI Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police, posted at Dalli Rajhara police station allegedly died by suicide on Independence Day.

The deceased, identified as Hiraman Mandavi (48), resided in barracks and his body was found in his room by a few personnel, said City Superintendent of Police Chitra Verma. The police have not found any document from the spot to indicate why he took the extreme step. Balod police are in touch with Mandavi's family to ascertain whether he was under stress.

A police team recovered Mandavi's body from the barracks and sent it to the local hospital. The exact reason for the death can be ascertained after the autospy report is received, said police.

"As soon as we received information, we immediately reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. It is not yet known why Mandavi took the step. We are investigating all aspects and reasons," said the SP. Verma said the police are in touch with the deceased's family members to ascertain whether he was under any stress or had any family issues.

At least nine incidents of police and CAPF personnel allegedly dying by suicide have been reported from Chhattisgarh in the last over one year. The state is infested with Naxalism and is in the final stages of a decisive battle against the rebels. A large number of police and CAPF personnel are engaged in anti-Maoist operations across the state.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.