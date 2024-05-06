ASI Crushed to Death With Tractor by Sand Mafia in Madhya Pradesh; Two Arrested

Shahdol: In the latest incident of sand mafia terror reported from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, an ASI was crushed to death with a tractor loaded with illegal sand during the early hours of Monday, police said. Police have arrested two people including the driver in the case.

The slain ASI has been identified as Mahendra Bagri posted in Byahari police station.

ADGP DC Sagar of Shahdol Zone said that Bagri along with two of his colleagues had gone to Baroli village last night around 1 to 2 o'clock to arrest the warrantee. “He had just reached near the permanent helipad when he found a tractor illegally transporting sand. ASI Mahendra Bagri along with his two other policemen signaled to stop the tractor, but the tractor driver did not stop and the driver jumped out of the vehicle leaving the moving tractor. Then in no time the tractor ran over the ASI due to which ASI died on the spot,” Sagar said.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, top officials from the district reached the spot. Sagar said that a case has been registered under several sections and two people including the tractor driver have been arrested in the case.

The owner of the tractor trolley is still absconding while the police have announced a bounty of Rs 30 000 rupees on him.

Terror of Sand Mafia in Shahdol

It is worth noting that such incidents by the sand mafia have come to the fore in Shahdol district before this as well. Just a few days ago, the sand mafia crushed a Patwari with a tractor in the Devlond police station area.