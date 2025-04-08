ETV Bharat / state

ASI Changes Name Of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid To 'Juma Masjid'

Sambhal: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has replaced the name of the 'Shahi Jama Masjid', which has been in the news of late, with 'Juma Masjid' in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The ASI has sent the signboard reading the new name of the mosque. The blue-coloured ASI board, currently kept at the Satyavrat police outpost, is expected to be installed soon, replacing the older sign that bore the name “Shahi Jama Masjid.”

ASI’s counsel Vishnu Sharma said that the board was earlier installed outside the mosque but was allegedly removed by certain individuals who replaced it with a board calling it 'Shahi Jama Masjid'.

The new board has been issued in accordance with the name recorded in ASI documents, which is 'Juma Masjid',” Sharma said, adding a similar blue ASI board is already present inside the mosque premises bearing the same name.