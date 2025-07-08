Ashwani Kumar Sharma MLA Appointed Punjab BJP Working President

Chandigarh: BJP MLA from Pathankot Ashwani Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the working president of the party's Punjab state unit, a statement said on Monday.

The appointment was made by the party's national president, J P Nadda, with immediate effect. Sharma was involved with RSS, and during his college days in Pathankot, he was a member of ABVP.

He was made the President of B.J.Y.M. (Punjab) in 2004. After a successful term, he was appointed General Secretary BJP Punjab from 2007 to 2010. He became Chairman of the District Planning Board, Gurdaspur, and was made the party’s state president in 2010.

Sharma was replaced by Sunil Jakhar as the BJP's Punjab unit chief in July 2023. Sunil Jakhar had submitted his resignation a few months ago to the party high command, urging to be relieved.

Responding to his appointment, Sharma thanked the party's leadership and wrote on X, "Thank you to the Honorable Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Organization Minister BL Santosh, Tarun Chugh, National Vice President Saudan Singh, National Secretary and Punjab Co-incharge Narendra Raina and the entire high command for making me the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab and for expressing confidence in me."

He added that he would fulfil his responsibility with full dedication and work with full determination to strengthen the party in Punjab.

According to political analysts, the appointment of Ashwini Sharma as the working president is a strategic decision. Sharma is an experienced leader and has previously held several important positions in the party. He is considered an old soldier of the BJP and has a good grip on the organisation. The BJP is also taking decisions in preparation for the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab.