ETV Bharat / state

Ashram Head Priest Booked For 'Molesting' Two Boys In Rajasthan

A case has been registered, and the investigation has been handed over to Rajgarh Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Manisha Meena

Ashram Head Priest Booked For 'Molesting' Two Boys In Rajasthan
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Alwar: The Rajasthan Police have filed an FIR against a Mahant (head priest) of an ashram after two boys, including a minor, accused him of “molestation” in an Alwar village.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday (August 26) after the Mahant invited the two boys, a minor and a 22-year-old, to his ashram, fed them and asked them to serve him at his ashram. “The victims met the accused priest when they visited the Pandupol fair and later went to the old Hanuman temple nearby,” they said.

Police said the Mahant allegedly took the victims to another ashram, where he sent away other devotees and “misbehaved” with the boys. “One of the victims told police that the Mahant forced them to massage him and later molested them,” he said, citing a complaint by the families of the victims.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary said the boys had fled the ashram after the incident and informed their families, who later complained to the Tahla Police Station.

“A case has been registered, and the investigation has been handed over to Rajgarh Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Manisha Meena,” he said. “The details of the event will be known once the probe is complete,” the SP added.

Read More

  1. Special Court Sentences Priest To 20 Years Of Imprisonment For Sodomising 14-Year-Old Boy
  2. Priest, His Family Ostracised Over Temple Renovation At Village In MP's Ujjain

Alwar: The Rajasthan Police have filed an FIR against a Mahant (head priest) of an ashram after two boys, including a minor, accused him of “molestation” in an Alwar village.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday (August 26) after the Mahant invited the two boys, a minor and a 22-year-old, to his ashram, fed them and asked them to serve him at his ashram. “The victims met the accused priest when they visited the Pandupol fair and later went to the old Hanuman temple nearby,” they said.

Police said the Mahant allegedly took the victims to another ashram, where he sent away other devotees and “misbehaved” with the boys. “One of the victims told police that the Mahant forced them to massage him and later molested them,” he said, citing a complaint by the families of the victims.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary said the boys had fled the ashram after the incident and informed their families, who later complained to the Tahla Police Station.

“A case has been registered, and the investigation has been handed over to Rajgarh Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Manisha Meena,” he said. “The details of the event will be known once the probe is complete,” the SP added.

Read More

  1. Special Court Sentences Priest To 20 Years Of Imprisonment For Sodomising 14-Year-Old Boy
  2. Priest, His Family Ostracised Over Temple Renovation At Village In MP's Ujjain

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALWARMOLESTATIONPRIEST BOOKED FOR MOLESTIONRAJASTHAN MOLESTATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.