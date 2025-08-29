ETV Bharat / state

Ashram Head Priest Booked For 'Molesting' Two Boys In Rajasthan

Alwar: The Rajasthan Police have filed an FIR against a Mahant (head priest) of an ashram after two boys, including a minor, accused him of “molestation” in an Alwar village.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday (August 26) after the Mahant invited the two boys, a minor and a 22-year-old, to his ashram, fed them and asked them to serve him at his ashram. “The victims met the accused priest when they visited the Pandupol fair and later went to the old Hanuman temple nearby,” they said.

Police said the Mahant allegedly took the victims to another ashram, where he sent away other devotees and “misbehaved” with the boys. “One of the victims told police that the Mahant forced them to massage him and later molested them,” he said, citing a complaint by the families of the victims.