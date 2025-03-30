Ashok Gehlot Urges PM Modi To Provide Justice To Victims Of Credit Co-Operative Society Scams

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance of the financial irregularities related to multi-state credit co-operative societies like Adarsh and Sanjeevani, and provide justice to the victims.

Several investors were cheated across many states including Rajasthan and Gujarat by these societies promising lucrative returns. Taking to his X handle, Gehlot wrote, "Adarsh ​​Credit Co-operative Society cheated the common people in many states including Rajasthan, Gujarat and looted their hard earned money. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached many properties acquired from this looted money so that the legal process could be completed and the investors could be returned their money."

However, he alleged that the BJP leaders and state government officials were not doing justice to the duped investors. "It has come to light that after attaching the property of Adarsh ​​Society on 8 April 2019, in 2024 and 2025, without the permission of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the officials of Sirohi opened the transfer of many lands in the name of the liquidator. Apart from this, about 22 bighas of land was auctioned recently at one-fourth the market rate. This shows that BJP leaders and state government officials together are doing injustice to the investors," Gehlot's post read.

Further alleging that the investigations into these cases have almost stopped after the BJP came to power, Gehlot urged PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma to take cognizance and provide justice to the victims.

"Similarly, after the BJP government came to power in the state, the investigation in the Sanjivani Society case has almost stopped and many accused are no longer being considered as accused by the SOG. I request the Prime Minister Mr@narendramodi, Cooperative Minister Mr@AmitShah and Chief Minister Mr@BhajanlalBjp to take cognizance of these financial irregularities being done in the case of Adarsh ​​Society and take action to provide justice to the victims of societies like Adarsh, Sanjeevani in Rajasthan," he added.