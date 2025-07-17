Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Takes Dig Over Amit Shah's Rajasthan Tour

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Rajasthan tour by raising the much-discussed Kanhaiyalal murder case of Udaipur.

Gehlot asked Amit Shah what action he had taken so far to punish the accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case. This should come before the people of the country and Rajasthan, Gehlot said.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, Gehlot said that the Kanhaiyalal murder case in Udaipur was an incident that shook the whole nation. "Our government caught the accused in four hours," he added.

“Then the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over this case. They may have a different angle, but even after three years of this incident, the victim's family and the state have not been able to get justice," he added.

He said that the BJP created an atmosphere against the Congress in the 2023 Rajasthan elections. "This incident was also one of the reasons for our defeat. However, three years have passed since this incident. Amit Shah should please tell what he has done in this case," added Gehlot.

Gehlot, who is a senior Congress leader, recalled, "When this incident happened, I cancelled all my programs and met the victim's family in Udaipur, so that there is no communal tension of any kind in the state. BJP people had even then gone to attend a meeting in Hyderabad. We gave jobs to two members of Kanhaiyalal's family and also provided compensation.”

Gehlot said the people of Rajasthan have been fed up with the BJP government in just six months. "This government is giving an article in a newspaper of a comparison of 1.5 years and five years. However, the same newspaper shows the news of law and order being torn to shreds," Gehlot added.

Speaking about the caste census, Gehlot said, "This has become (senior Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi's mission. After independence, the rich became richer and the poor became poorer. It is very important that a caste census should be done, so the government will understand which scheme should be brought." He said that Rahul Gandhi is not against any caste, his aim is social equality.

Read More