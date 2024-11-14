ETV Bharat / state

How Can One Dare To Slap.....: Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt Over SDM Assault In Tonk

Naresh Meena, an independent candidate, slapped SDM Malpura Amit Kumar Chaudhary in front of a polling booth in Deoli-Uniara during bypolls on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Govt Has Lost Credibility: Ashok Gehlot Criticises SDM Assault In Tonk
Ashok Gehlot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jodhpur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government over "poor governance" after a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was assaulted at a polling station in Deoli-Uniara in Tonk district.

Gehlot, who was on a short trip to Jodhpur, told media persons at the airport that the government has lost its credibility and the law and order situation has collapsed in Rajasthan.

"Why did such an incident happen in Deoli-Uniara? This was not a minor incident. How can a person dare to slap a government officer? How can he have so much courage? The law and order has collapsed else how can a government official be slapped?" he asked.

The former CM said that the state lacks good governance. "We repeatedly tell the government to provide good governance so that the entire state is benefited. The BJP-led government should always take criticism positively but it is tolerant towards suggestions that are provided by the Opposition," he said.

On Wednesday, Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate slapped SDM Malpura, Amit Kumar Chaudhary, outside a polling booth during the bypolls to Deoli-Uniara constituency while he was overseeing the polling process.

Condemning the incident, Gehlot asked under whose instigation Meena decided to contest the polls. "Was he made to contest in order to help BJP win? The Congress committee is investigating the case," he said. It is believed that Gehlot is trying to corner senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot as Meena belonged to the latter's lobby and after being denied ticket, entered the fray as an independent candidate.

Gehlot further asked as to why the government has not yet been able to take a decision on merging districts. "For almost a year, the government has been saying that some districts will be done away with. But no work has been done till now. A six-month review committee was formed but still no decision was taken. They are constantly blaming the previous government but how long can they do so? It is time for the government to tell what they have achieved in one year," he said.

Gehlot had come to Jodhpur to offer condolences on the death of his friend Kishu Singh Gehlot. Also he went to the Congress office and offered flowers to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Read more

  1. Tonk Violence: Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM During Rajasthan By-Polls
  2. Cong Appoints Observers for Maha, Jharkhand; Gehlot to Look After Mumbai, Pilot to Oversee Marathwada

Jodhpur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government over "poor governance" after a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was assaulted at a polling station in Deoli-Uniara in Tonk district.

Gehlot, who was on a short trip to Jodhpur, told media persons at the airport that the government has lost its credibility and the law and order situation has collapsed in Rajasthan.

"Why did such an incident happen in Deoli-Uniara? This was not a minor incident. How can a person dare to slap a government officer? How can he have so much courage? The law and order has collapsed else how can a government official be slapped?" he asked.

The former CM said that the state lacks good governance. "We repeatedly tell the government to provide good governance so that the entire state is benefited. The BJP-led government should always take criticism positively but it is tolerant towards suggestions that are provided by the Opposition," he said.

On Wednesday, Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate slapped SDM Malpura, Amit Kumar Chaudhary, outside a polling booth during the bypolls to Deoli-Uniara constituency while he was overseeing the polling process.

Condemning the incident, Gehlot asked under whose instigation Meena decided to contest the polls. "Was he made to contest in order to help BJP win? The Congress committee is investigating the case," he said. It is believed that Gehlot is trying to corner senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot as Meena belonged to the latter's lobby and after being denied ticket, entered the fray as an independent candidate.

Gehlot further asked as to why the government has not yet been able to take a decision on merging districts. "For almost a year, the government has been saying that some districts will be done away with. But no work has been done till now. A six-month review committee was formed but still no decision was taken. They are constantly blaming the previous government but how long can they do so? It is time for the government to tell what they have achieved in one year," he said.

Gehlot had come to Jodhpur to offer condolences on the death of his friend Kishu Singh Gehlot. Also he went to the Congress office and offered flowers to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Read more

  1. Tonk Violence: Naresh Meena Arrested For Slapping SDM During Rajasthan By-Polls
  2. Cong Appoints Observers for Maha, Jharkhand; Gehlot to Look After Mumbai, Pilot to Oversee Marathwada

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SDM ASSAULT IN TONKSLAPPED AN SDMASHOK GEHLOTDEOLI UNIARAGEHLOT SLAMS BJP ON ADM ASSAULT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.