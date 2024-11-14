How Can One Dare To Slap.....: Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt Over SDM Assault In Tonk

Jodhpur: Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed the BJP-led government over "poor governance" after a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was assaulted at a polling station in Deoli-Uniara in Tonk district.

Gehlot, who was on a short trip to Jodhpur, told media persons at the airport that the government has lost its credibility and the law and order situation has collapsed in Rajasthan.

"Why did such an incident happen in Deoli-Uniara? This was not a minor incident. How can a person dare to slap a government officer? How can he have so much courage? The law and order has collapsed else how can a government official be slapped?" he asked.

The former CM said that the state lacks good governance. "We repeatedly tell the government to provide good governance so that the entire state is benefited. The BJP-led government should always take criticism positively but it is tolerant towards suggestions that are provided by the Opposition," he said.

On Wednesday, Naresh Meena, an Independent candidate slapped SDM Malpura, Amit Kumar Chaudhary, outside a polling booth during the bypolls to Deoli-Uniara constituency while he was overseeing the polling process.

Condemning the incident, Gehlot asked under whose instigation Meena decided to contest the polls. "Was he made to contest in order to help BJP win? The Congress committee is investigating the case," he said. It is believed that Gehlot is trying to corner senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot as Meena belonged to the latter's lobby and after being denied ticket, entered the fray as an independent candidate.

Gehlot further asked as to why the government has not yet been able to take a decision on merging districts. "For almost a year, the government has been saying that some districts will be done away with. But no work has been done till now. A six-month review committee was formed but still no decision was taken. They are constantly blaming the previous government but how long can they do so? It is time for the government to tell what they have achieved in one year," he said.

Gehlot had come to Jodhpur to offer condolences on the death of his friend Kishu Singh Gehlot. Also he went to the Congress office and offered flowers to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.