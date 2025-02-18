ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Has Become No 1 In Rape Of Minors: Ashok Gehlot

Former CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP-led government of failing to ensure women's safety and fulfilling promises made to farmers before Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Has Become No 1 In Rape Of Minors: Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (ETV Bharat)
Jaipur: Citing recent incidents of atrocities on minor girls, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the state, under the BJP-led government, has ranked first in the country in logging highest rape cases.

Gehlot suggested that the state government should review women's safety in Rajasthan and discuss as to why the situation is deteriorating day by day.

Taking to his X handle, asked, "Will girls stop going out of their homes due to insecurity under BJP rule?"

Referring to media reports, he wrote, "Under the BJP rule, Rajasthan has become number 1 in the country in cases of rape of minors. The cases of blackmailing and gang rape of a minor Dalit girl in Tonk and blackmailing and rape of several school girls in Ajmer show that the criminals have lost the fear of law".

"Chief Minister Shri @BhajanlalBjp should hold a meeting of the Home Department and the Police Department regarding women's safety and review why the situation in Rajasthan is becoming serious day by day," his post read.

In a separate post, the former CM also slammed the BJP-led government on problems faced by the farmers. He alleged that the BJP had promised to buy crops at minimum support price (MSP) in order to come to power but now farmers are being compelled to sell many crops at rates lower than the MSP.

"In order to come to power in Rajasthan, BJP promised to buy crops from farmers at minimum support price (MSP). But today the farmers of Rajasthan are worried that they are forced to sell crops like groundnut and millet in the market at prices lower than MSP," he wrote.

He further accused the state government of failing to help farmers. "The BJP government is not able to provide electricity, water for irrigation to the farmers, nor is it able to pay the price of crops. The farmers who voted for the BJP after falling into its trap are disappointed and watching the spectacle of Modi's guarantee failing," he added.

