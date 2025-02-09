ETV Bharat / state

Indian Govt Should Take 'Diplomatic Steps' To Stop Atrocities Against Minorities In Bangladesh: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot has criticised the Centre for neither pressurising Bangladesh to stop atrocities against minorities nor making any statement on global platforms.

Indian Govt Should Take 'Diplomatic Steps' To Stop Atrocities Against Minorities In Bangladesh: Ashok Gehlot
File photo of former CM Ashok Gehlot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 9, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has yet again expressed his concern over the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and slammed the Centre for maintaining silence on the issue. He urged the Central government to take "diplomatic steps" to stop the atrocities.

Taking to his X handle, Gehlot said it is unfortunate that the Indian government has neither made any statement on global platforms condemning the incidents nor pressurised Bangladesh to stop the atrocities.

"23 Hindus have been killed and 152 temples have been vandalised in the violence that has taken place since the coup in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that despite such a situation, the Indian government has not yet deemed it appropriate to make any statement on global platforms or put pressure on Bangladesh," he tweeted

"The Indian government should take diplomatic steps to stop the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," he added.

Earlier too, Gehlot had expressed his concern over violence and atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. He had then urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete efforts to resolve these issues through diplomatic channels. While commemorating Vijay Diwas on December 16, Gehlot had expressed concern over anti-India slogans in Bangladesh saying, "India had got independence for Bangladesh under the strong leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the two countries had good relations. But now the bitterness between the countries have become worrisome."

Gehlot had said that India shares a strong trade relation with Bangladesh but this has now stopped. Work on the memorial being built in memory of the Indian soldiers who contributed in the 1971 war in Ashupur in Bangladesh, has also stopped, he added.

The former CM had then appealed to PM Modi to pay attention to the rising anti-India atmosphere in Bangladesh and violence against Hindu minorities. He suggested that the Indian government should ensure through diplomatic channels that the interim government of Bangladesh takes strict action on such incidents, so that the relations between the two countries can normalise as before.

Read more

  1. Ashok Gehlot Demands Centre's Intervention Over Bangladesh Unrest On Hindu Minority
  2. Statements By Bangladesh Portraying New Delhi Negatively Regrettable: India Tells Envoy

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has yet again expressed his concern over the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and slammed the Centre for maintaining silence on the issue. He urged the Central government to take "diplomatic steps" to stop the atrocities.

Taking to his X handle, Gehlot said it is unfortunate that the Indian government has neither made any statement on global platforms condemning the incidents nor pressurised Bangladesh to stop the atrocities.

"23 Hindus have been killed and 152 temples have been vandalised in the violence that has taken place since the coup in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that despite such a situation, the Indian government has not yet deemed it appropriate to make any statement on global platforms or put pressure on Bangladesh," he tweeted

"The Indian government should take diplomatic steps to stop the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," he added.

Earlier too, Gehlot had expressed his concern over violence and atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. He had then urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete efforts to resolve these issues through diplomatic channels. While commemorating Vijay Diwas on December 16, Gehlot had expressed concern over anti-India slogans in Bangladesh saying, "India had got independence for Bangladesh under the strong leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the two countries had good relations. But now the bitterness between the countries have become worrisome."

Gehlot had said that India shares a strong trade relation with Bangladesh but this has now stopped. Work on the memorial being built in memory of the Indian soldiers who contributed in the 1971 war in Ashupur in Bangladesh, has also stopped, he added.

The former CM had then appealed to PM Modi to pay attention to the rising anti-India atmosphere in Bangladesh and violence against Hindu minorities. He suggested that the Indian government should ensure through diplomatic channels that the interim government of Bangladesh takes strict action on such incidents, so that the relations between the two countries can normalise as before.

Read more

  1. Ashok Gehlot Demands Centre's Intervention Over Bangladesh Unrest On Hindu Minority
  2. Statements By Bangladesh Portraying New Delhi Negatively Regrettable: India Tells Envoy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASHOK GEHLOTATROCITIES AGAINST MINORITIESPM MODIBANGLADESH VIOLENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.