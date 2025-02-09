Indian Govt Should Take 'Diplomatic Steps' To Stop Atrocities Against Minorities In Bangladesh: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has yet again expressed his concern over the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and slammed the Centre for maintaining silence on the issue. He urged the Central government to take "diplomatic steps" to stop the atrocities.

Taking to his X handle, Gehlot said it is unfortunate that the Indian government has neither made any statement on global platforms condemning the incidents nor pressurised Bangladesh to stop the atrocities.

"23 Hindus have been killed and 152 temples have been vandalised in the violence that has taken place since the coup in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that despite such a situation, the Indian government has not yet deemed it appropriate to make any statement on global platforms or put pressure on Bangladesh," he tweeted

"The Indian government should take diplomatic steps to stop the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," he added.

Earlier too, Gehlot had expressed his concern over violence and atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. He had then urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take concrete efforts to resolve these issues through diplomatic channels. While commemorating Vijay Diwas on December 16, Gehlot had expressed concern over anti-India slogans in Bangladesh saying, "India had got independence for Bangladesh under the strong leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the two countries had good relations. But now the bitterness between the countries have become worrisome."

Gehlot had said that India shares a strong trade relation with Bangladesh but this has now stopped. Work on the memorial being built in memory of the Indian soldiers who contributed in the 1971 war in Ashupur in Bangladesh, has also stopped, he added.

The former CM had then appealed to PM Modi to pay attention to the rising anti-India atmosphere in Bangladesh and violence against Hindu minorities. He suggested that the Indian government should ensure through diplomatic channels that the interim government of Bangladesh takes strict action on such incidents, so that the relations between the two countries can normalise as before.