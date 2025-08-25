Rajasthan And Nation Worried About Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Whereabouts, Health: Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Monday raised concerns about former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's whereabouts and his health.

"Dhankhar is not meeting anyone since he resigned from the post of Vice President. He did not appear in front of the media nor did he appear in any public event. The opposition parties are worried about him," Gehlot said. The former CM said he tried to call Dhankhar on several occasions but in vain.

Speaking to media at the state Congress headquarters here, Gehlot said this is the first instance in the country and the world that a vice president who held such a high position worked till 5 pm and resigned at 8 pm and then completely disappeared from the scene.

"I don't know whether he is in the Vice President's house or not," he said. Gehlot said even if a minister resigns, an explanation is given several times in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the reason. "The Vice President of India resigned, but there was no explanation from Dhankhar's side or by the government," he said.

Gehlot said to avoid infamy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a new claim that Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons. "If he resigned due to health reasons, has the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Cabinet Minister or any Minister of State met him and inquired about his health?," Gehlot asked.

He said the Central Government is misleading the nation on the issue. "The former Vice President was a resident of Rajasthan and the state is worried. I have called him many times, but have not been able to talk to him, he added.

This apart, the former Chief Minister said the BJP and the Central Government have ruined the Pachpadra Refinery. "When our government was at the Centre, the project was worth Rs 38,000 crore. The then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had laid its foundation stone. It is unfortunate that the BJP government has derailed the project, he said.

Gehlot said the project would have been completed in five to seven years but now its cost has ballooned up to Rs 1 lakh crores. Gehlot said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vote theft campaign must reach every village of the country. "BJP too should join the campaign," he said. Gehlot said one of Congress' former MPs, Prabha Thakur has donated 300 grams of gold to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara to fund Rahul's nationwide tour against vote theft.