Ashok Gehlot Criticises Ruling Party Over Suspension Of Congress MLAs And Assembly Deadlock

Jodhpur: "Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the ruling BJP led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma of deliberately creating an environment in the Assembly that prevents it from functioning. He stated that in Rajasthan, six MLAs were suspended without any reason. He emphasised that if the opposition raises an issue, it is the ruling party's responsibility to defuse the situation and ensure smooth proceedings in the House."

Speaking to the media at the airport during his visit to Jodhpur on Saturday, Gehlot criticised the state government for halting public welfare schemes initiated during his tenure. He urged the ruling party to break the deadlock, revoke the suspension of the MLAs, and ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Expressing concern over incidents involving Dalits in the state, Gehlot stated that the credibility of both the government and the police has diminished, whereas the police should maintain high credibility. He cited incidents where Dalits were forcibly stopped from riding a mare during weddings, forcing the SP to intervene and conduct the marriage while standing. He noted that such events indicate a weakening trust in the government and law enforcement. Additionally, he pointed out the rising cases of rape, including in Jodhpur, and claimed that fear among the public is diminishing.

Regarding Jodhpur’s exclusion from the budget priorities, Gehlot clarified that its name will no longer be included in the budget considerations. However, he assured that he would frequently visit Jodhpur to review the progress of his previous announcements. He highlighted the establishment of major institutions and vowed to monitor the ongoing work, making efforts to ensure government action.

When questioned about the cancellation of the Sub Inspector recruitment exam, Gehlot avoided a direct response. He stated that during elections, the Central government had made the paper leak issue a major topic, leading to the downfall of his government. He asserted that paper leaks have occurred everywhere. However, when pressed again on why the government has not been able to decide on the matter despite the High Court's order, he left without answering.

