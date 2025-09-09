Meet Ashim Patil, The Farmer’s Son Who Pioneered FASTag And Revolutionised India’s Transport
Never shy of dreaming big, Patil dared to imagine a smarter India—one where technology would drive efficiency, transparency, and progress.
Pune: Ashim Patil chose to dream beyond boundaries. His background as a farmer’s son from a small village in Kolhapur never stopped him from imagining a smarter India.
Patil's perseverance and innovation helped him devise a technology that would drive efficiency, transparency, and progress. Today, he is celebrated as the pioneer of FASTag, who transformed India’s transportation system using RFID technology.
His journey from rural Maharashtra to national innovation is nothing short of a rags-to-riches story. Ashim, working in RFID, has done many revolutionary works. He started the work of tagging the books in the Suravatila Library. Gradually, he began the work of collecting taxes on the vehicles. He created Fastag and got the first Fastag certification in the country by Aitech RFID.
In 2014, he informed the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about this, and it became a major system for electronic toll payment in India. He also developed the container tracking cell as well as the Great Automation System in India.
Ashim has revolutionised the manufacturing of RFID e-seals or tags using RFID technology for various purposes like fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, digital electronics and clothing.
What is RFID?
Radio Frequency Identification or RFID is a technology used to automatically identify and track objects using radio waves. This became the foundation of Ashim’s mission of building a smarter, faster, and more efficient India.
With the use of RFID, toll tax is electronically collected on highways. It helps reduce traffic congestion, corruption, and fuel wastage.
Patil said, "While starting the work, 'RFID' technology had been used for the installation and maintenance of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Whenever the statue was unveiled, two 'Itech RFID' tags were displayed on each of its bronze panels."
He developed and patented a unique RFID-based toll collection system in 2019. This system evolved into FASTag, which is now mandatory on all national highways in India, revolutionising toll collection and saving commuters hours of travel time.
iTechRFID became the first Indian company to receive official certification for FASTag, marking a proud moment for Ashim and his team.
Now, Ashim wants its use in defence, smart cities, supply chain automation, and digital identity.
“What began with just Rs 50,000 is now a revolution. I feel proud to have contributed to India’s growth. Every challenge we faced made us stronger and more determined to innovate," Patil signed off.