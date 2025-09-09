ETV Bharat / state

Meet Ashim Patil, The Farmer’s Son Who Pioneered FASTag And Revolutionised India’s Transport

Pune: Ashim Patil chose to dream beyond boundaries. His background as a farmer’s son from a small village in Kolhapur never stopped him from imagining a smarter India.

Patil's perseverance and innovation helped him devise a technology that would drive efficiency, transparency, and progress. Today, he is celebrated as the pioneer of FASTag, who transformed India’s transportation system using RFID technology.

His journey from rural Maharashtra to national innovation is nothing short of a rags-to-riches story. Ashim, working in RFID, has done many revolutionary works. He started the work of tagging the books in the Suravatila Library. Gradually, he began the work of collecting taxes on the vehicles. He created Fastag and got the first Fastag certification in the country by Aitech RFID.

In 2014, he informed the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about this, and it became a major system for electronic toll payment in India. He also developed the container tracking cell as well as the Great Automation System in India.

Ashim has revolutionised the manufacturing of RFID e-seals or tags using RFID technology for various purposes like fashion, lifestyle, jewellery, digital electronics and clothing.



What is RFID?

Radio Frequency Identification or RFID is a technology used to automatically identify and track objects using radio waves. This became the foundation of Ashim’s mission of building a smarter, faster, and more efficient India.