Ashes Of Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Immersed In Ganga At Haridwar

Haridwar: The ashes of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, were immersed in river Ganga in Haridwar today. Narwal's family members reached Haridwar's Harki Pauri with his ashes and immersed it as per the rituals.

Tirth priest Pandit Suraj Sharma said Narwal's ashes were brought by his family to Haridwar, where his father, Rajesh Narwal, immersed it from Har Ki Pauri Brahmakund.

Rajesh Narwal, who became very emotional while immersing his son's ashes, urged the government to take steps to eliminate terrorism. He said that no father should lose his child like him in future. He also thanked everyone for standing with the family in this hour of grief.