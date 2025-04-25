ETV Bharat / state

Ashes Of Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Immersed In Ganga At Haridwar

After Vinay Karnal's cremation ceremony took place in Haryana with full military honours, his family carried his ashes to Haridwar and immersed it in Ganga.

Ashes Of Navy Officer Killed In Pahalgam Terror Attack Immersed In Ganga At Haridwar
Navy officer's father immersing ashes in Ganga (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST

1 Min Read

Haridwar: The ashes of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, were immersed in river Ganga in Haridwar today. Narwal's family members reached Haridwar's Harki Pauri with his ashes and immersed it as per the rituals.

Tirth priest Pandit Suraj Sharma said Narwal's ashes were brought by his family to Haridwar, where his father, Rajesh Narwal, immersed it from Har Ki Pauri Brahmakund.

Rajesh Narwal, who became very emotional while immersing his son's ashes, urged the government to take steps to eliminate terrorism. He said that no father should lose his child like him in future. He also thanked everyone for standing with the family in this hour of grief.

On Wednesday, last respects were paid to Narwal, a resident of Haryana's Karnal district. A formal procession and rifle salute followed by a cremation ceremony took place with military honours at his hometown Karnal.

Narwal, who was posted in Kochi in Kerala, had gone to Pahalgam with his wife after their wedding, which was held on April 16. Narwal had joined the Navy two years ago.

He was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Read more

  1. Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence On Inviting Arshad Nadeem In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
  2. 111 Pakistani Nationals In Pune Asked To Leave India By April 27

Haridwar: The ashes of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, were immersed in river Ganga in Haridwar today. Narwal's family members reached Haridwar's Harki Pauri with his ashes and immersed it as per the rituals.

Tirth priest Pandit Suraj Sharma said Narwal's ashes were brought by his family to Haridwar, where his father, Rajesh Narwal, immersed it from Har Ki Pauri Brahmakund.

Rajesh Narwal, who became very emotional while immersing his son's ashes, urged the government to take steps to eliminate terrorism. He said that no father should lose his child like him in future. He also thanked everyone for standing with the family in this hour of grief.

On Wednesday, last respects were paid to Narwal, a resident of Haryana's Karnal district. A formal procession and rifle salute followed by a cremation ceremony took place with military honours at his hometown Karnal.

Narwal, who was posted in Kochi in Kerala, had gone to Pahalgam with his wife after their wedding, which was held on April 16. Narwal had joined the Navy two years ago.

He was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Read more

  1. Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence On Inviting Arshad Nadeem In Aftermath Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
  2. 111 Pakistani Nationals In Pune Asked To Leave India By April 27

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAVY OFFICERASHES TO HARIDWARLIEUTENANT VINAY NARWALPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.