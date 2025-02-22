ETV Bharat / state

Ashes Of 400 Pakistani Hindus, Sikhs Immersed In Ganga In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: With the joint efforts of Shri Devotthan Seva Samiti and Punyadayi Seva Samiti Nyas, ashes of 400 Pakistani Sikhs and Hindus have been brought to India for immersion into the Ganga.

The ashes were immersed at Sati Ghat in Kankhal with Vedic rituals and 100 kg of milk. Mahant Ramnath Maharaj of Shri Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Karachi, Pakistan, who has facilitated the transportation of the ashes, said that he had previously brought ashes from Pakistan in the years 2011 and 2016.

In the latest task of performing the last rites, ashes of about 400 Hindus and Sikhs from the crematorium in Karachi, Pakistan, which were awaiting immersion in Pakistan, have been brought to Haridwar for the last rites, he said.

He said that he has also got a chance to go to the Maha Kumbh organized in Prayagraj and received “brotherly love in India”. Maharaj however has demanded from both the governments that they should give visas to Pakistani Hindus for the Char Dham Yatra and Ram Mandir Darshan in India.