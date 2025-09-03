Asaram's Interim Bail Plea Rejected, Hearing Of Regular Bail On September 22

Ahmedabad: The hearing for the interim bail of self-styled godman Asaram, who is convicted in a rape case and serving a life sentence in Jodhpur, was held on Wednesday in the High Court. The Gujarat High Court stated that the Jodhpur High Court did not extend Asaram's temporary bail on merit.

Earlier, the Gujarat High Court had extended Asaram's interim bail till September 3, and now Asaram's regular bail plea will be heard on September 22. During the hearing on this issue, Asaram's lawyer stated that he is not opposed to the Rajasthan High Court's order, but he needs to review the report of the committee of doctors.

On August 27, the Rajasthan High Court did not extend the temporary bail and ordered surrender. Following this, Asaram surrendered at Jodhpur Central Jail. The lawyer of the victim's side argued in the court that the Gujarat High Court should not review the order of the Rajasthan High Court. The Rajasthan High Court did not believe that Asaram's health is continuously deteriorating.

On June 27, the Gujarat High Court extended Asaram's bail till July 7. After that, the bail was extended for one month on July 3 and for the third time on August 7. On August 19, the bail was extended for the fourth time till September 3.

Earlier, during the hearing on August 27, the Rajasthan High Court had said that according to the medical report of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Asaram's health is not so serious that his bail can be extended.

On August 27, the Rajasthan High Court ordered him to surrender. Following this, Asaram surrendered at Jodhpur Central Jail. Asaram was brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for medical examination on the morning of August 18. On the order of the Rajasthan High Court, Asaram was brought to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at around 10:45 am. His examination lasted for about three to four hours.

Earlier, a woman from Surat had filed a rape case against Asaram in 2013. The Gandhinagar court convicted Asaram in 2023. It was alleged that Asaram had physically exploited her in his Ahmedabad and Motera ashrams between 1997 and 2006.