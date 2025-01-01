ETV Bharat / state

Asaram Reaches Jodhpur After 15 Days Of Treatment In Pune

Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a sexual abuse case, reached Jodhpur from Pune on Wednesday after 15 days of treatment in the western Maharashtra city, officials said.

A large number of his followers gathered at the Jodhpur airport to get a glimpse of Asaram - a self-styled god-man. The Rajasthan Police kept the followers within a certain limit. Tight security arrangements were made at the airport.

Airport police station in-charge Hanuman Singh said that Asaram had got 15 days parole from the Rajasthan High Court for treatment at Madhav Bagh, an Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune.

"Due to this, the Ratanada police personnel remained with him throughout the treatment. As per the High Court's instructions, Asaram himself bore the entire expense," Singh added.