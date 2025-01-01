ETV Bharat / state

Asaram Reaches Jodhpur After 15 Days Of Treatment In Pune

Asaram was given parole by the Rajasthan High Court. He took treatment in Pune.

Asaram Reaches Jodhpur After 15 Days Of Treatment In Pune
Asaram arrived in Jodhpur after undergoing 15-day treatment in Pune (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a sexual abuse case, reached Jodhpur from Pune on Wednesday after 15 days of treatment in the western Maharashtra city, officials said.

A large number of his followers gathered at the Jodhpur airport to get a glimpse of Asaram - a self-styled god-man. The Rajasthan Police kept the followers within a certain limit. Tight security arrangements were made at the airport.

Airport police station in-charge Hanuman Singh said that Asaram had got 15 days parole from the Rajasthan High Court for treatment at Madhav Bagh, an Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune.

"Due to this, the Ratanada police personnel remained with him throughout the treatment. As per the High Court's instructions, Asaram himself bore the entire expense," Singh added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Asaram reached Mumbai airport to catch a flight to Jodhpur, where his followers also reached in large numbers. Asaram was taken to jail from Jodhpur airport.

Asaram has got parole three times: The Rajasthan High Court gave 17 days parole to Asaram for the third time on December 15, 2024, for treatment. The court had directed that police personnel will remain with Asaram. Earlier on November 7, 2024, he was granted 30 days parole for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur, while before that he was granted 7 days parole in August 2024. Even then he had gone to Pune.

Sources said that Asaram has many diseases including heart disease, for which he is getting treatment through the Ayurvedic method.

Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a sexual abuse case, reached Jodhpur from Pune on Wednesday after 15 days of treatment in the western Maharashtra city, officials said.

A large number of his followers gathered at the Jodhpur airport to get a glimpse of Asaram - a self-styled god-man. The Rajasthan Police kept the followers within a certain limit. Tight security arrangements were made at the airport.

Airport police station in-charge Hanuman Singh said that Asaram had got 15 days parole from the Rajasthan High Court for treatment at Madhav Bagh, an Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune.

"Due to this, the Ratanada police personnel remained with him throughout the treatment. As per the High Court's instructions, Asaram himself bore the entire expense," Singh added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Asaram reached Mumbai airport to catch a flight to Jodhpur, where his followers also reached in large numbers. Asaram was taken to jail from Jodhpur airport.

Asaram has got parole three times: The Rajasthan High Court gave 17 days parole to Asaram for the third time on December 15, 2024, for treatment. The court had directed that police personnel will remain with Asaram. Earlier on November 7, 2024, he was granted 30 days parole for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur, while before that he was granted 7 days parole in August 2024. Even then he had gone to Pune.

Sources said that Asaram has many diseases including heart disease, for which he is getting treatment through the Ayurvedic method.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASHARAM SEXUAL ABUSE CASEASARAM TREATMENT IN PUNERAJASTHAN HIGH COURTASARAM BAPU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.