Asaram Reaches Jodhpur After 15 Days Of Treatment In Pune

Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a sexual abuse case, reached Jodhpur from Pune on Wednesday after 15 days of treatment in the western Maharashtra city, officials said.
A large number of his followers gathered at the Jodhpur airport to get a glimpse of Asaram - a self-styled god-man. The Rajasthan Police kept the followers within a certain limit. Tight security arrangements were made at the airport.
Airport police station in-charge Hanuman Singh said that Asaram had got 15 days parole from the Rajasthan High Court for treatment at Madhav Bagh, an Ayurvedic Hospital in Pune.
"Due to this, the Ratanada police personnel remained with him throughout the treatment. As per the High Court's instructions, Asaram himself bore the entire expense," Singh added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Asaram reached Mumbai airport to catch a flight to Jodhpur, where his followers also reached in large numbers. Asaram was taken to jail from Jodhpur airport.
Asaram has got parole three times: The Rajasthan High Court gave 17 days parole to Asaram for the third time on December 15, 2024, for treatment. The court had directed that police personnel will remain with Asaram. Earlier on November 7, 2024, he was granted 30 days parole for treatment at a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur, while before that he was granted 7 days parole in August 2024. Even then he had gone to Pune.
Sources said that Asaram has many diseases including heart disease, for which he is getting treatment through the Ayurvedic method.