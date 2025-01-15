ETV Bharat / state

Asaram Bapu Released On Bail, Returns To Jodhpur Ashram

Asaram was on Tuesday granted interim bail by the Rajasthan HC, a week after the SC passed orders for his conditional bail on health grounds.

Asaram Bapu Released On Bail, Returns to Jodhpur Ashram
File Photo Of Asaram Bapu (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 8:28 AM IST

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving a life sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case was released on Tuesday night after the Rajasthan High Court granted him interim bail owing to his health complications.

After receiving the order from the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday evening, his lawyers acted quickly to implement the order and secure Asaram's release from a Jodhpur hospital where he was undergoing treatment under custody.

Following the release, Asaram reached his ashram in Pal village of Jodhpur, where devotees welcomed him. The main gate of the ashram was decorated with Rangoli. He has been given three guards during his bail period.

Asaram Bapu was on Tuesday granted interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court, a week after the Supreme Court passed orders for his conditional bail on health grounds. Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case, walked out of jail after 11 years and seven months. The bail will be valid until March 31, 2025, and is conditional, requiring Asaram to avoid contact with his followers, maintain distance from the media, and return to Jodhpur Central Jail by the deadline post-treatment.

On January 7, the Supreme Court had given interim bail to Asaram, but he could not come out of jail until he got relief from Rajasthan High Court. Asaram's bail petitions had been rejected earlier also, but this time the Supreme Court approved his bail on medical grounds.

Earlier, Asaram was briefly granted parole in November and December, during which he was allowed to avail treatment at Madhav Bagh Hospital in Pune. Treatment was facilitated in the hospital under police supervision but even then he was not allowed to meet his followers.

Asaram was sentenced to life in prison in April 2018 by a Jodhpur court, which found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in one of his ashrams in 2013.

Read More:

  1. SC Grants Interim Bail To Asaram Bapu On Medical Grounds, Puts Bar On Meeting Followers
  2. 2013 Rape Case: Asaram Bapu Gets Interim Bail Till March 31 On Medical Grounds

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving a life sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case was released on Tuesday night after the Rajasthan High Court granted him interim bail owing to his health complications.

After receiving the order from the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday evening, his lawyers acted quickly to implement the order and secure Asaram's release from a Jodhpur hospital where he was undergoing treatment under custody.

Following the release, Asaram reached his ashram in Pal village of Jodhpur, where devotees welcomed him. The main gate of the ashram was decorated with Rangoli. He has been given three guards during his bail period.

Asaram Bapu was on Tuesday granted interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court, a week after the Supreme Court passed orders for his conditional bail on health grounds. Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case, walked out of jail after 11 years and seven months. The bail will be valid until March 31, 2025, and is conditional, requiring Asaram to avoid contact with his followers, maintain distance from the media, and return to Jodhpur Central Jail by the deadline post-treatment.

On January 7, the Supreme Court had given interim bail to Asaram, but he could not come out of jail until he got relief from Rajasthan High Court. Asaram's bail petitions had been rejected earlier also, but this time the Supreme Court approved his bail on medical grounds.

Earlier, Asaram was briefly granted parole in November and December, during which he was allowed to avail treatment at Madhav Bagh Hospital in Pune. Treatment was facilitated in the hospital under police supervision but even then he was not allowed to meet his followers.

Asaram was sentenced to life in prison in April 2018 by a Jodhpur court, which found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in one of his ashrams in 2013.

Read More:

  1. SC Grants Interim Bail To Asaram Bapu On Medical Grounds, Puts Bar On Meeting Followers
  2. 2013 Rape Case: Asaram Bapu Gets Interim Bail Till March 31 On Medical Grounds

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASARAM GETS INTERIM BAILASARAM CAME OUT OF JAILASARAM BAPU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.