Asaram Bapu Released On Bail, Returns To Jodhpur Ashram

Jodhpur: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving a life sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case was released on Tuesday night after the Rajasthan High Court granted him interim bail owing to his health complications.

After receiving the order from the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday evening, his lawyers acted quickly to implement the order and secure Asaram's release from a Jodhpur hospital where he was undergoing treatment under custody.

Following the release, Asaram reached his ashram in Pal village of Jodhpur, where devotees welcomed him. The main gate of the ashram was decorated with Rangoli. He has been given three guards during his bail period.

Asaram Bapu was on Tuesday granted interim bail by the Rajasthan High Court, a week after the Supreme Court passed orders for his conditional bail on health grounds. Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a 2013 sexual assault case, walked out of jail after 11 years and seven months. The bail will be valid until March 31, 2025, and is conditional, requiring Asaram to avoid contact with his followers, maintain distance from the media, and return to Jodhpur Central Jail by the deadline post-treatment.