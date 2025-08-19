ETV Bharat / state

Asansol’s Kalyan Chattopadhyay Declared NEET 2025 National Topper After Review

Asansol: Kalyan Chattopadhyay of Asansol has been declared one of the national toppers of NEET 2025, securing a percentile of 99.9999547, the same as Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar. While the results were released in June, he wasn't satisfied with the rank he got and applied for a review, following which Kalyan’s achievement came to light, catapulting him to the No. 1 rank in the country.

The 18-year-old from JK Nagar in Raniganj scored 686 out of 720 marks, with more than 99% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. His success has stunned many in his hometown, where he grew up in a modest, middle-class household far from the country’s coaching hubs.

Kalyan completed his higher secondary education at a private school in Asansol. Known to be disciplined from childhood, he often studied on his own. His father, Bhairav Chattopadhyay, an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) employee, recalled, “We never pressured him to study. In fact, if he stayed up late, we would scold him and send him to bed. He has always been very focused and principled.” His mother is a homemaker.

Now admitted to AIIMS Delhi, Kalyan aspires to specialise in neuroscience after completing MBBS. “If you work hard with a concentrated mind, results will follow. I want to serve the country by becoming a good doctor,” he said.