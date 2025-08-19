Asansol’s Kalyan Chattopadhyay Declared NEET 2025 National Topper After Review

Asansol: Kalyan Chattopadhyay of Asansol has been declared one of the national toppers of NEET 2025, securing a percentile of 99.9999547, the same as Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar. While the results were released in June, he wasn't satisfied with the rank he got and applied for a review, following which Kalyan’s achievement came to light, catapulting him to the No. 1 rank in the country.
The 18-year-old from JK Nagar in Raniganj scored 686 out of 720 marks, with more than 99% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. His success has stunned many in his hometown, where he grew up in a modest, middle-class household far from the country’s coaching hubs.
Kalyan completed his higher secondary education at a private school in Asansol. Known to be disciplined from childhood, he often studied on his own. His father, Bhairav Chattopadhyay, an Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) employee, recalled, “We never pressured him to study. In fact, if he stayed up late, we would scold him and send him to bed. He has always been very focused and principled.” His mother is a homemaker.
Now admitted to AIIMS Delhi, Kalyan aspires to specialise in neuroscience after completing MBBS. “If you work hard with a concentrated mind, results will follow. I want to serve the country by becoming a good doctor,” he said.
The news of his revised rank spread across Asansol on Monday evening, sparking celebrations in the neighbourhood. Former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tewari visited the family with flowers and sweets. “Kalyan has created history in the heart of the industrial belt. No one here has ever achieved such a result,” he said.
Neighbours and local residents expressed surprise and pride at his feat, calling it proof that “talent is never suppressed.” For the small-town boy who topped India’s toughest medical entrance test, the recognition marks not just personal triumph, but also a moment of collective pride for Bengal’s coal belt.
Also Read
First Girl From Didayi Tribe Of Odisha Clears NEET, Says, 'I Will Return To Heal My People'
Tamil Nadu Mother-Daughter Duo Who Cleared NEET Exam Together Secure Medical College Seats