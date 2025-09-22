ETV Bharat / state

Asansol Village Celebrates One-Day 'Agomoni Durga Puja'

The Kalikrishna Ashram was set up in 1937 on the banks of the Damodar River in Hirapur by a saint named Tejanand Brahmachari. According to locals, he started 'Agamoni Durga Puja' in 1979 after receiving a message in his dreams from the Goddess. Since then, this puja is being organised in the same way. Here, Durga Puja starts at the end of the Pitri Paksha and beginning of the Devi Paksha on Mahalaya. Locals said this is the only place in West Bengal, where Durga Puja is held on a single day. They said that Agamani Durga Puja is also held in a few places in Assam.

However, located in Dhenua village of Hirapur in West Bengal's Asansol city is the Kalikrishna Ashram, where Durga Puja is held on a single day. Named ‘Agomoni Durga Puja’, all rituals related to Saptami, Ashtami and Navami as well as idol immersion on Vijaya Dashami are completed on one day. This means, the Durga Puja festivities at this village end even before it starts elsewhere.

Asansol: At the end of Pitri Paksha, Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, celebrating Goddess Durga's descend to the Earth. Rituals were performed in many states on the occasion of Mahalaya on Sunday. This day marks the starting of Durga Puja celebrations that finally conclude after the main five days of the festival on Vijaya Dashami.

Villagers welcoming Goddess Durga (ETV Bharat)

Like the traditional Durga Puja rituals, the 'Nabapatrika' puja, involving the ceremonial bathing and worship of nine sacred plants symbolising nine forms of Goddess Durga, was held in the morning of Mahalaya. The 'Nabapatrika' was placed in front of the idol in the temple and the puja started from the Maha Shashti, continuing with Saptami, Ashtami, Sandhikshan, Navami and Dashami. At the end, the Nabapatrika and the ‘ghot’ (kalash) were immersed. The idol will remain at the temple till the tenth day of Durga Puja following requests of the locals. However, no rituals will be performed here.

The temple's ‘sevait’ said, “This one-day Agamani Puja is held at the Kalikrishna Ashram in Dhenua village, exactly as per the tradition of Durga Puja but on the last day of the Pitri Paksha at Mahalaya. All the rituals of Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami are performed on the new moon day. The puja concludes with immersion of the ghot."

Goddess Durga with Jaya and Vijaya (ETV Bharat)

Durga Idol

The idol that is worshipped on this one-day Durga Puja is different in the sense that Durga is alone without her entourage, including her children, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik and their 'vahanas'. Even Mahishasura is not present at her feet. The form of Durga associated with a calm and composed demeanour instead of anger, is worshipped here. The Goddess is accompanied by her two friends Jaya and Vijaya.

Crowds Throng To Welcome Maa Durga

Nabapatrika puja underway (ETV Bharat)

Since early the morning on Mahalaya, a large number of people from Dhenua and surrounding villages and neighbouring districts of Bankura and Purulia, came to participate in this puja, which continued throughout the day. Around 5,000 people were served 'khichuri bhog' in the temple premises in the afternoon. By evening, all rituals ended and teary eyed devotees are bidding adieu to the Goddess.

Thus, the Durga Puja ended at Kalikrishna Ashram in Dhenua village while people elsewhere are still giving the final touches to the celebrations and waiting to welcome the Goddess.