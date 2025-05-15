Asansol Hospital Turns 'Old Age Home' As Many Elderlies Abandoned On Pretext Of Treatment

Asansol: The male general ward of the government district hospital doesn't look like a medical facility, but can aptly be called an old age home. As one enters the ward and calls a patient's name, the sister in charge excitedly asks, "You came to take him? You are a family member?" The reason for the excitement is palpable from her viewpoint. There are many such patients in the Asansol district hospital whose families admitted them for some treatment but never turned up to take them back.

The address and even the phone number provided for the hospital register were also incorrect. With no whereabouts of those patients, the hospital authorities also couldn't leave them in the lurch. Thus Asansol district hospital has now become a free 'old age home' and is in sheer trouble. These elderly people are occupying the beds of patients and lying in the hospital for months. As a result, other patients are also being deprived of services to a great extent.

Woman working in ISCO factory

Sutapa Pal (name changed) is a former ISCO worker aged 75 years who is also among those hapless parents. On January 29, 2025, the woman was admitted on the pretext of physical illness. But that's it. No one came to take her back. The woman in the women's general ward keeps muttering. "Surely someone will come today". But her wish is never granted.

"My original home was in Bangladesh. Later, I lived in a low-lying neighbourhood on Radhanagar Road in Hirapur. I came to this city for a job. I got a job at ISCO after special training from Ramakrishna Mission. I worked for a long time," the woman told ETV Bharat.

According to hospital sources, another woman had admitted her by introducing herself as her daughter. She did not come to check on her since the first day. Sutapa Pal has been lying on the bed of the Asansol District Hospital for several months.

"My daughter's health is bad, so she may not be able to come, but she will come. She does not even have a phone. So I cannot talk," she added.

A former Chittaranjan factory staffer

Fifty-year-old Pranab Ghosh (name changed) is another one with a similar fate. Hailing from Birbhum district, he moved to Chittaranjan and lived in his elder brother's house. He used to work at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. But he could not work for long and never got married. His elder brother and nephew admitted him to the Asansol District Hospital with a headache.

He has been lying on the bed for a long time after recovering. But no one turned up to take him. Ghosh believes that his nephew will come to take him. "No, he has not come. No one is coming to take me," he only speaks with moist eyes.

Bikash Sutradhar (name changed) cried hysterically as one inched closer. "No one is coming to take me. I am lying here," tears came down rolling down his cheeks.

Bikas Sutradhar wants to return home. But the family has not responded. He is admitted to the male general ward of the Asansol District Hospital. "My home was in Panchgachhia, Barabani. My elder brother, sister-in-law, and nephews are at home. I used to work in a shop. They admitted me here as I was sick. But since then, no one came to take me anymore," he said in a distressed tone. The nurse in charge of the Asansol District Hospital said, "If you flash the news, the humanity of the family may return after seeing his tears."

Many such patients (all names changed)

Geeta Debi of Mahishila Colony, Asansol was admitted by her family. But even after she recovered, no one came to check on her. Bindu Bauri of Asansol had a bone operation after a fall. Now she is healthy. Although her family members came in the beginning, but have stopped. An unidentified woman has been admitted to the hospital since March 26 with both her legs amputated. She is not able to recall her home address. The nurses learned that the woman was probably a victim of a train accident.

Asha Gupta, a resident of Chelidanga, Asansol, was admitted by her family on April 20 with a slight stomach ache. Praveen Krishna Lal, an elderly person from Choto Battala area of ​​Namo Para, Asansol village. A young neighbour had admitted her, but the family members never came to check on her. Many patients have remained in the Asansol District Hospital abandoned by their families for months.

Nurse's humanitarian side

Due to age-related reasons, there are many who do not even have the ability to get out of bed. As a result, many do not have the strength to get up and reach the toilet. They do all in bed. Since they do not have money, the question of hiring a nanny does not arise. This has caused additional trouble for the nurses.

Tapasi Pramanik, a senior nurse at Asansol District Hospital, said, "Many elderly people have no strength. We nurses do everything from bathing them to dressing them. The nurses themselves take the initiative to arrange their clothes. We cannot be inhumane, seeing the suffering of people right in front of our eyes."

Asansol District Hospital Authority in Trouble

The Asansol District Hospital Authority is facing a huge problem due to the large number of patients occupying the beds of the Asansol District Hospital who cannot be asked to leave. They cannot even give the beds to other patients because they are occupying the beds.

Asansol District Hospital Superintendent Nikhil Chandra Das said, "This cannot be interpreted as a problem. Just as there are patients who have been abandoned by their families, there are also some vagrant patients. Those who do not stay in the beds. They wander around. Some run away. Then we have to approach the police again."

"We are not sure whether those who have been abandoned by their families will turn up to take them back. As a result, we cannot send them to government homes or elsewhere. If the family members return, it will create pressure. Also, in many cases, the rules and procedures for sending them to homes are not followed. As a result, the patients are still occupying the beds. Services could have been provided to other patients in those beds. We are helpless," Das added. (All names of patients changed)