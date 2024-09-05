Shimla Mosque Controversy: Owaisi Slams Congress Govt, Says 'Hatred Rules Himachal'

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Anirudh Singh's statement demanding an investigation into the construction of Sanjauli mosque in Shimla has stirred a major political row.

On Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi reacted sharply to the statement saying that there is "only hatred in Himachal's Mohabbat ki Dukaan (shop of love)". He said that the Congress minister was "speaking the language of the BJP."

"Congressmen are out in the field to honour Sanghis as one of its factions has called for the demolition of the mosque even as the matter is being heard in the court," he said. AIMIM chief said that Indian citizens can live in any part of the nation, so using terms like "Rohingya" and "outsiders" is anti-national.

Know About Controversy

On Wednesday, Singh alleged that the Sanjauli mosque was built "illegally" and the construction work commenced in 2010, not in 1950. He alleged that such constructions continued unchecked for nearly a decade, right under the nose of Shimla Municipality.

The minister's statement raised serious questions about the corporation's laxity in enforcing building regulations, sparking intense discussion and debate in the assembly. He gained support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators too.

What Triggered The Controversy?

On August 30, a physical altercation occurred in the Malyana area, resulting in serious injuries to a 37-year-old man named Vikram Singh. The police promptly arrested the accused persons, including two minors, and are investigating the matter.

The incident has led to protests outside the mosque as the accused allegedly took shelter inside it to escape from the police. This led to allegations that the mosque was constructed illegally.

Some residents and Hindu organisations have demanded its demolition. However, the local MLA, Harish Janartha, who belongs to Congress, has stated that the matter is in court and should not be decided on the streets.

The issue has also caused a rift between Minister Singh supporting the protests and MLA Janartha urging restraint. The situation remains tense, with Hindu organisations planning a demonstration and police patrolling the area.