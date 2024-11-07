Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM Intensifies Campaign in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is stepping up its efforts in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, contesting 16 seats with a significant Muslim population.

Led by prominent leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi, along with MLAs Ahmed Balala, Kausar Mohiuddin, Majid Hussain, and Zafar Hussain Meraj, the party is conducting an extensive two-week campaign across these constituencies. Sources within the AIMIM said that Asaduddin Owaisi will address public meetings in two constituencies, while Akbaruddin Owaisi will campaign across all 16. Four MLAs have been assigned to manage campaign activities in two constituencies each.

Current and Targeted Seats

The AIMIM currently holds two seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. With their sights set on expanding their influence, the party aims to win at least ten additional seats, focusing particularly on constituencies such as Byculla and Bhiwandi (West) in Mumbai, where they narrowly missed victory in the 2019 elections. Their campaign is bolstered by a strong social media presence on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, with regular updates aimed at engaging voters.

Asaduddin Owaisi, speaking to ETV Bharat, expressed confidence in the party’s chances, highlighting a strong wave of opposition to the BJP and stating that he sees little likelihood of the BJP retaining power this time.