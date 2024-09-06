As Water Recedes In Flood-Hit Areas Of Budameru In Andhra, Locals Left With Agony And Despair

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): As the water receded in the riverine areas of Budameru near Vijayawada, which were once submerged in the recent floods that hit Andhra Pradesh, locals returned to their homes. It was a moment of agony and despair as they discovered their TVs, fridges, and washing machines filled with mud, as well as cars and two-wheelers with water inside the engine. Many stoves were non-functioning, and cooking utensils were missing and strewn around. It was evident that years of hard work had gone in vain as nature's fury struck the area.

The residents, mostly lower middle-class families are worried that their lives will never return to normal. Washing machines, fridges, and coolers were swept away from several houses in Ajit Singh Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Pet, Nandamuri Nagar, Luna Centre, and Vambe Colony. Survivors of the flood say that it will cost them beyond their reach to recover from the destruction caused by the floods. They added that, on average, items worth at least Rs 1 to 2 lakhs were lost in each house.

Bikes and cars were submerged in floodwater for nearly four days and couldn't be started. Survivors are left without places to repair them. Even if they find one, it will cost them a lot to make it functional.

As the water motors in the houses are completely covered with mud, they need to be moved for repairs. "I have to spend Rs. 4-5 thousand for motor repair. Repair of cooking stoves is also burdening the pocket," said a survivor.

Most of the flood survivors bought fridges, washing machines, etc. through EMI and still had to pay instalments. Now the victims are not going to benefit as the goods are being made unusable. "I bought a washing machine on EMI less than four months ago, but it was washed away in these floods. Now that it's gone, the EMIs still have to be paid," lamented Venkatesh from Ajit Singh Nagar area.

Due to the flood, belongings were lost and the burden of EMIs was left on them.