As Naxalism Wanes, Weapons Smuggled From Chhattisgarh Aim At Wildlife In Jharkhand

Palamu: Budhapahar, located on the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border in the latter state's Garhwa district, once used to be the hotbed of Naxalites, who used to train the cadres during the peak of insurgency. As Naxalism wanes in the twin states, Budhapahar seems to be making way for a wilder challenge—wildlife poaching!

Poachers' Arrest Uncovers Disturbing Trend

The recent arrest of nine poachers at the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand has uncovered a disturbing Chhattisgarh connection with a top reserve official saying that wildlife smugglers from the latter state were not only supplying desi guns to the poachers, but training villagers in making frugal weapons from a truck steering or even pipes.

Desi guns seized by wildlife officials from poachers at Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Authorities at the PTR on Wednesday August 20 arrested nine people for allegedly poaching tigers and other wildlife for superstitious beliefs and smuggling of the animal parts.

In the areas of Garhwa and Latehar, desi guns are not only being used in Naxalite and criminal activities, but poachers use it for hunting wild animals.

PTR Deputy Director, Prajeshkant Jena said that investigation revealed that while some people were making arms as a family tradition, many have been trained by smugglers.

“Material and arms are being supplied from Chhattisgarh. More than 40 country-made guns have been recovered in the last one year, and dozens of people have surrendered their arms on appeal," Jena said.

Guns From Truck Steering

Investigation has revealed that smugglers from Chhattisgarh were involved in the manufacture of desi guns on a large scale. They provide the villagers with gun-making material, such as truck steering, from which the barrel of the gun is prepared. The smugglers have also given training to many villagers to make weapons on their own.

According to sources, such desi guns are being manufactured on a large scale in areas adjacent to the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border like Bhandaria and Budhapahar of Garhwa.

Naxalism To Wildlife Poaching

Budhapahar, which was once a training centre for Naxals, was the place where arms were manufactured and supplied by Naxals. Many villagers have learnt the art of making guns from Naxals.

Two types of desi guns are popular in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar, both 12 bore. The first type of gun uses a .315 bullet, while the second traditional gun is filled with gunpowder. Investigators said that guns with gunpowder have been recovered the most. The range of both the guns is 20 to 25 meters. They are mainly used for hunting wild animals and in criminal activities.

Police, PTR Launch Offensive

Palamu Tiger Reserve and police administration have launched an offensive against wildlife poaching and weapon smuggling. Wildlife officer Prajeshkant Jena said that smuggling of material from Chhattisgarh and training in weapon manufacturing are being monitored and efforts are being made to curb the illegal business through joint action by the police and PTR.