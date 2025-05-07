As India Avenges Pahalgam, Gujarat Astrologer Predicts Escalation In Military Activities Along Pak Border Till May 18

Junagadh: Long before India conducted 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the attack of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, astrologer Jayprakash Madhak had predicted military activities on the borders of the two nations till May 18.

Madhak said he had made the prediction based on the demonic yoga of Rahu and Saturn. After the Pahalgam attack, Madhak had predicted a military conflict between India and Pakistan. Talking to ETV Bharat, Madhak said Pishacha (demon) Yog was on even at the time of the terrorist attack. "This combination is believed to be the cause of bloodshed. So there is a possibility of military conflict between India and Pakistan by May 18. This demonic combination can have an adverse effect on countries around the world," he said.

Madhak said India can make an effort for reconciliation but if Pakistan does not find a solution in accordance with India's conditions, then based on the position of the planets, a military conflict can arise between the armies of the two countries by May 18. He cautioned that the Pakistan should not be taken lightly. "If a military conflict breaks out between India and Pakistan, no country can make the mistake of underestimating the enemy. Pakistan is a country full of deceptive power. India should also move forward with a foolproof war strategy to achieve success," he said.

Madhak said at present, most of the European countries are supporting India. "But China, Turkey and terrorist organization Hamas are supporting Pakistan. Therefore, based on the position of the planets, there are also possibilities that Pakistan can get involved in military activities against India with the help of these three powers," he waerned.

The astrologer further said if a military conflict arises, Pakistan will be caught napping. "Based on the position of the planets after the military conflict, there may be a possibility of civil war in Pakistan and terrorist organizations gaining control over some provinces of the country. If the military conflict continues for a long time, there is a possibility that four provinces of Pakistan - Balochistan, Pakhtunistan, Sindh and Punjab - will separate," he predicted.

(Note: The opinions are expressed by astrologer Jayprakash Madhak and are not those of ETV Bharat)