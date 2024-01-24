Monkey Visits Ayodhya Temple, Trust says 'As if Hanuman Ji Himself...'

Ayodhya: A day after the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a nimble monkey found its way into the sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday evening at around 5.50 pm, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya said.

According to the trust, the monkey allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, where the idol of Ram Lalla resides, on the day the temple was thrown open to the public. In a post on X, the trust said, the monkey entered the temple through the southern gate and made its way to the vestibule. It then approached the Utsav idol, an older idol of Ram Lalla that used to be housed in a tent before the new temple was built.

Security personnel stationed nearby, concerned about the idol's safety, rushed towards the monkey. However, the monkey calmly retreated and moved towards the northern gate, which was closed. It then exited through the eastern gate, passing through the crowd of devotees without causing any harm.

The trust said that many devotees along with the security personnel interpreted the event as a sign of Hanuman's continued guardianship over Lord Ram and his blessings upon the newly established temple. "The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlala," the trust said in its post.

This perception is further fuelled by the recurring association of monkeys with Hanuman, devoted to Lord Ram and a central figure in the Ramayana. Monkeys, seen as avatars of Hanuman, have been a recurring emblem throughout the Ram Janmabhoomi movement's history.

On October 30, 1990, when Karsevaks surged past barricades and hoisted saffron flags atop the Babri Masjid, a monkey perched itself on the central dome, safeguarding one of the flags from being removed after the crowd was dispersed by security forces.