As Fog Engulfs North India, Four Die in UP After Car Falls into Ganga from Barrage

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Four youths died and one was saved after a speeding car fell from the Harewali Barrage bordering Afzalgarh into the Ganga River on Tuesday night, battling intense fog in the area, police said on Wednesday.

A team from the Sherkot police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation late in the night and rescued one. Police added that the dead bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The four deceased have been identified as Khurshid, Maroof, Faisal, and Rashid while one Sikandar was rescued by the police. As per police sources, Sikandar and Maroof are brothers and all five were residents of the Noorpur Chhipri village and had travelled to Afzalgarh on Tuesday to attend an exhibition. "The accident took place while they were on their way back home at around 8 pm," police sources added.

Investigation revealed that Khurshid was on the driving seat and Sikandar was seated beside him. The remaining three boys were seated back when the car broke the railing of the barrage and fell into deep water. Police found that the ill-fated car was purchased only 10 days ago.

An atmosphere of mourning spread in the area as the deceased hailed from the village itself. Hundreds of people gathered at the spot after the news of the incident spread like wildfire in the village.

Due to severe fog that significantly reduced visibility on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, at least eight people were killed and thirty more injured in separate traffic accidents in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.