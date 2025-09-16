ETV Bharat / state

As Floods Waters Recede In Jammu Kashmir, Threat Of Waterborne Diseases Looms

A woman looks at her family belongings damaged in floods in Jammu ( ANI )

Published : September 16, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

By Amir Tantray Jammu: The recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir, which caused widespread damage to life and property, have posed the risk of water-borne disease outbreak. During the month of August, large parts of Jammu and Kashmir came under the rain fury which disturbed the life in this union territory. Everywhere the drinking water supply lines were broken and flood water had entered into the homes and fields of people. A man cleans his house after floods hit Jammu (ANI) Experts believe that there is a threat of increase in water borne diseases and the government should take preventive measures to stop the outbreak at the massive level. Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Harshdeep Joshi, a senior community medicine expert, said that there is always a threat of outbreak of water borne diseases after floods as potable water is not easily available in affected areas. “At this point of time, people should carefully use water for drinking, bathing and other purposes. Mostly, boiled water should be used due to which there are less chances of getting infected," Dr Joshi said.