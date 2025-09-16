As Floods Waters Recede In Jammu Kashmir, Threat Of Waterborne Diseases Looms
Senior community medicine expert, Dr Harshdeep Joshi called for large scale awareness campaign by the government in areas worst affected by the recent deluge.
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir, which caused widespread damage to life and property, have posed the risk of water-borne disease outbreak.
During the month of August, large parts of Jammu and Kashmir came under the rain fury which disturbed the life in this union territory. Everywhere the drinking water supply lines were broken and flood water had entered into the homes and fields of people.
Experts believe that there is a threat of increase in water borne diseases and the government should take preventive measures to stop the outbreak at the massive level.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Harshdeep Joshi, a senior community medicine expert, said that there is always a threat of outbreak of water borne diseases after floods as potable water is not easily available in affected areas.
“At this point of time, people should carefully use water for drinking, bathing and other purposes. Mostly, boiled water should be used due to which there are less chances of getting infected," Dr Joshi said.
"As there are chances of outbreak of diseases like jaundice, diarrhoea, malaria, typhoid and dysentery, people can also face skin diseases due to water," she added.
Dr. Joshi believes that the role of government increases a lot in terms of awareness and ensuring availability of potable water to the people.
According to official data, a total of 79677 cases of water borne diseases were recorded in the union territory till the month of July, which included 544 cases of jaundice, 54331 cases of acute diarrhoea, 5167 cases of acute hepatitis, 5776 cases of dysentery and 13859 cases of typhoid.
Out of all the 20 districts, Jammu district recorded the highest cases of jaundice and acute diarrhoea which included 170 and 11050, respectively. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 4333 cases of acute hepatitis till July this year whereas Udhampur district recorded the highest number of cases of dysentery and typhoid which included 911 and 2737, respectively.
A total of nine people died due to water borne diseases which included five deaths due to acute diarrhoea and three deaths due to acute hepatitis in Jammu district and one death due to acute hepatitis in Baramulla district.
In 2024, a total of 130100 cases of water borne diseases were recorded in the UT which included 1309 cases of jaundice, 81007 cases of acute diarrhoea, 10190 cases of acute hepatitis, 10795 cases of dysentery and 26799 cases of typhoid. Jammu district recorded the highest number of cases in jaundice, acute diarrhoea and dysentery which included 482, 18234 and 1733 cases, respectively. Srinagar district recorded the highest 7458 cases of acute hepatitis whereas Udhampur recorded 4829 highest cases of typhoid during 2024. A total of nine people had died, which included eight in Jammu and one in Ramban due to acute hepatitis.
In the year, 2023 a total of 102236 cases of water borne diseases were recorded which included 1428 cases of jaundice, 57184 cases of acute diarrhoea, 7904 cases of acute hepatitis, 9391 cases of dysentery and 26329 cases of typhoid. Jammu district recorded the highest number of jaundice, acute diarrhoea and dysentery cases which included 658, 15724 and 2095, respectively. Srinagar district recorded the highest cases of acute hepatitis and typhoid, which included 6336 and 4549, respectively. A total of six people had died, which included three deaths due to acute diarrhoea and one due to acute hepatitis in Jammu, one due to acute hepatitis in Budgam and one due to typhoid in Kishtwar.
