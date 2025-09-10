ETV Bharat / state

As Cumbum Vineyards In TN's Theni Ready For Harvest, Tourists Flock To Enjoy Views

Tourists are soaking in the views and describe the vineyard tours as breathtaking. "We have come to visit Cumbum and this vineyard, along with the elderly and the children. The tour was beautiful. We have thoroughly enjoyed the visit. I wish everyone would come and visit this place," said a tourist. She further said, "It is wonderful to be here. The vineyard is more beautiful than we expected it to be. Everyone should come and witness it."

Theni: Ahead of the grape harvest season, the vineyards in Cumbum in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu are witnessing a steady influx of nature enthusiasts.

A major attraction is fresh grapes priced at just Rs 50 per kg, with grape juice and freshly brewed wine adding to the experience. Most tourists visit from neighbouring Kerala, and farm owners say they leave with cherished memories.

According to the owner of MSR grapes, 90% of the customers who come here are from Kerala. "They come and marvel at the vineyard, and capture everything here and take selfies. Once they get hold of everything, they buy and take the grapes home," the owner said.

"They also buy grape juice from here. Our own brand, MSR grapes, also produces wine. The customers are also buying the wine, and when they leave here, they are quite satisfied. The customers, especially those from Kerala, honour our MSR grapes, and we are grateful for that honour," he added. While grape harvesting typically runs from September to December, Cumbum's cultivation practices allow year-round harvesting, ensuring grapes are available even in the off-season. (With PTI inputs).