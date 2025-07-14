As Clock Ticks, Kerala CM Wants PM Modi To Save Nimisha From Yemen Execution

New Delhi: As the July 16 execution date of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya approaches fast, anxiety grows among her family members and relatives. The issue also caught the attention of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has also joined the chorus for stalling the nurse's execution in Yemen.

He has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate diplomatic intervention to save her life. Anxiety grew after Yemen's President approved her death sentence in a 2017 murder case. Calling the case one of 'sympathy,' Vijayan in his letter requested the Centre to act without delay and request the Yemeni authorities to halt the execution. Vijayan also reminded the Prime Minister Modi of earlier appeals sent to the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on February 6 and March 24.

Supreme Court to hear plea

The Supreme Court is set to hear an urgent petition on Monday, seeking directions to the Centre for diplomatic intervention. A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta will take up the matter.

In his plea lawyer Subhash Chandran KR argued that under Sharia law, the family of the deceased can be offered "blood money" (compensation) in exchange for mercy. Taking note of the urgency, the bench on July 10 directed that the petition be shared with the Attorney General, seeking the government’s legal assistance.

Nimisha lodged in Yemen jail

Nimisha Priya (38), a nurse from Palakkad, Kerala, has been languishing in a prison in Yemen capital Sana’a, since her conviction in a murder case involving her former business partner and Yemeni national, Talal Abdul Mahdi.

Earlier, Nimisha went to Yemen in 2012 along with her husband, Tommy. There she worked as a nurse before she entered into a business tie-up with Mahdi to open a clinic. While her husband and daughter returned to India, Nimisha stayed back in Yemen.

According to accounts, Talal Abdul Mahdi tortured Nimisha and another Yemeni girl physically and mentally. Talal also confiscated their passports. Unable to bear his torture, Nimisha and the Yemeni woman injected them with sedatives and fled with their passports. However, the police caught them and put them in jail.

Meanwhile, Talal's body was recovered from his clinic. When produced, Nimisha failed to convince the Yemeni court that she had not killed Talal. Nimisha was sentenced to death and the Yemeni woman was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Hope rests on blood money or mercy

Later, a lower court rejected Nimisha's appeal against this. However, Yemen approached the Supreme Court against this. However, the Supreme Court also rejected the appeal. The Yemeni Supreme Court also upheld the Nimisha's death sentence and observed that 'blood money' is the last legal option. The date for hanging Nimisha has been set for July 16.

While the Yemeni woman received a life sentence, Nimisha was handed the death penalty in 2020. All her appeals, including the final one to the Yemeni Supreme Court, were rejected in 2023, sealing her fate.

With the execution date nearing, Nimisha’s life now hangs in the balance. She can be saved from the death penalty only if the heirs of the murdered person forgive her or give her money in exchange for blood.