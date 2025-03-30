As Chaitra Navratri Begins, Management At This Uttar Pradesh Temple Bans Devotees Wearing 'Indecent Dress'

Sambhal: As the nine-day Chaitra Navratri started from Sunday (30 March), temple management at the revered Siddh Peeth Chamunda temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal issued a dress code for devotees, who have been prohibited from wearing 'indecent' dress inside the temple premises.

The dress code was issued on the very first day of Navratri at the Siddh Peeth Chamunda temple located in Mohalla Hallu Sarai of Sadar Kotwali area by the Shri Chamunda Temple Committee of Sambhal. The temple committee has also put up notice boards across the temple premises for the proper implementation of the dress code.

UP temple bans devotees wearing indecent dress (ETV Bharat)

Mahant Murali Singh of the temple said that there will be a complete ban on devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum wearing short clothes like Bermuda, night suit, mini skirt, torn jeans etc.

The temple committee has also put up a large poster on the main gate appealing to devotees to come to the temple for darshan wearing decent clothes. Those wearing 'indecent' clothes have been asked to have darshan from outside the gate.

Devotees from far off places throng Siddha Peeth Shri Chamunda Devi temple during Navratri. Authorities have beefed up security in and around the temple premises for the convenience of the devotees.

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival on Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered closure of slaughter houses and banned sale of meat within 500 meters of religious places in the state.

On the day of Ram Navami scheduled on April 6, special restrictions will be put on animal slaughter and the sale of meat will be completely banned as per an official order in this regard.