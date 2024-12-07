As Bone Chilling Sub-zero Temperatures Grip Kashmir, Govt Announces Winter Vacation For Schools In Phased Manner

Srinagar: As freezing cold temperatures grip Kashmir valley, the School Education Department has announced winter vacation for schools in the valley in a phased manner.
According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Department of School Education on Friday, the winter vacation will begin in a phased manner from December 10. The vacation for classes up to 5th Standard will be observed from Dec 10-Feb 28 and classes 6 to 12 from Dec 16 to Feb 28.
The department has asked the teaching staff of the government high and higher secondary schools to remain available at respective headquarters from February 10 onwards for preparatory arrangements for the ensuing Board Examination of class 10th to 12th. “All the teachers will remain available as required for any online guidance of students during the vacation period,” the order read. It further warned the schools that any default on the part of the head of the schools and teaching staff in observance of the vacation schedule will attract strict action under the rules.
Uniform Date-sheet For Govt And Pvt Schools
This year, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir had issued a uniform date sheet for the first time for the annual examinations of classes First to 9th for all government and private schools in Kashmir province. However, the examinations for classes 10th to 12th will be conducted in March.
J-K Govt Restores Nov-Dec Academic Session
It should be noted that the Omar Abdullah led government has restored the November-December session in Kashmir province. Earlier, according to the uniform academic calendar, these examinations were conducted in March.
Sigh of relief for parents
Students and parents have welcomed the move to announce winter vacation at Kashmir schools saying it will provide relief from the ongoing cold wave.
“The vacation should have been announced a week earlier because there are no heating arrangements at the schools to cope with the ongoing cold wave,” a parent wishing anonymity said.
Another parent however demanded that the schools be provided with heating arrangements so that the winter vacation is minimised.
Read more: