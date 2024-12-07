ETV Bharat / state

As Bone Chilling Sub-zero Temperatures Grip Kashmir, Govt Announces Winter Vacation For Schools In Phased Manner

Srinagar: As freezing cold temperatures grip Kashmir valley, the School Education Department has announced winter vacation for schools in the valley in a phased manner.

According to an order issued by the Principal Secretary Department of School Education on Friday, the winter vacation will begin in a phased manner from December 10. The vacation for classes up to 5th Standard will be observed from Dec 10-Feb 28 and classes 6 to 12 from Dec 16 to Feb 28.

The department has asked the teaching staff of the government high and higher secondary schools to remain available at respective headquarters from February 10 onwards for preparatory arrangements for the ensuing Board Examination of class 10th to 12th. “All the teachers will remain available as required for any online guidance of students during the vacation period,” the order read. It further warned the schools that any default on the part of the head of the schools and teaching staff in observance of the vacation schedule will attract strict action under the rules.

Uniform Date-sheet For Govt And Pvt Schools

This year, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir had issued a uniform date sheet for the first time for the annual examinations of classes First to 9th for all government and private schools in Kashmir province. However, the examinations for classes 10th to 12th will be conducted in March.