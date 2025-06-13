ETV Bharat / state

AAP To Contest On All 243 Seats In Bihar Assembly Election

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to field its candidates on all 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

According to party sources, the AAP will start its poll campaign on June 17 when Rajya Sabha member from Delhi Sanjay Singh will blow the poll trumpet from Gardanibagh in Patna.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which started its political journey from Delhi in 2012, has been successful in attracting the voters of Bihar's Purvanchal living in Delhi since the first assembly elections in December 2013. The party performed well in seats where the Purvanchal voters formed the majority. The party got only 22 seats out of 70 and BJP succeeded in winning 48 seats.

After the completion of Delhi assembly elections, the party made organizational changes in which Ajesh Yadav, who was an MLA from Badli assembly seat of Delhi, was made in-charge of Bihar, while Rakesh Kumar is handling the responsibility as the state president in Bihar.