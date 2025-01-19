ETV Bharat / state

‘Hope PM Modi Agrees’: Kejriwal Proposes New ‘Housing Scheme’ For Sanitation Workers In Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections 2025, the AAP leader wrote to the prime minister, demanding subsidised land to build houses for sanitation workers.

Collage Arvind Kejriwal (L) and PM Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday proposed a new housing scheme for sanitation workers employed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The former Delhi chief minister said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the central government to provide land for the house to be constructed by the Delhi government.

“The land in Delhi comes under the central government...If the central government provides land at highly subsidised rates, then the Delhi government will get houses constructed on them, and government employees will pay in easy instalments and become homeowners,” he said, addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

“I have requested that we begin this scheme with the sanitation workers of NDMC and Nagar Nigam, under which the central government will provide land and the Delhi government will construct the house,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed that the proposed scheme would allow sanitation workers to purchase homes at subsidised rates and repay the cost in easy instalments. “The sanitation workers will get the instalments deducted from their salaries in the few last years before retiring. I hope the centre and the PM agree on this because this is for the poor people...Later on, this scheme can be implemented for the other government workers too...,” he added.

The AAP shared Kejriwal’s letter to PM Modi on its X account, in which the AAP leader highlighted the need for affordable housing for the workers, who usually do not afford their own homes.

“I want to draw your attention to a very important issue concerning the sanitation workers employed in the NDMC and MCD areas. These workers are the backbone of our city's cleanliness system. During their service, they reside in government-provided accommodation," the letter written in Hindi reads.

“However, after retirement, they are required to vacate these houses. They are unable to purchase their own homes or afford the high rents in Delhi, leaving them and their families in a precarious situation,” it adds.

