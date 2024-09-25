Does RSS Accept Toppling Govts With ED-CBI?: Kejriwal Writes To Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asking five questions, including using central agancies to topple governments, inducting "corrupt" politicians and BJP's rule on retirement age.

He has begun the letter expressing concern over the direction in which the Modi government is taking the country, claiming that democracy will end in this manner. "The direction in which the Modi government is taking the country and the country's politics is very dangerous, if it continues like this, our democracy will end and our country will end".

Kejriwal has then asked whether the law under which veteran politicians namely LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi retired at the age of 75, will it be applicable to PM Modi as well. "Shouldn't the law be equal for everyone?" he asked.

The former CM also questioned the way BJP first called politicians and then inducted them into their fold. He alleged that a leader was accused of a scam of Rs 70,000 in June 2023 and later government was formed with the same leader. "The leader who was called corrupt till yesterday, has been made the Deputy Chief Minister today. Did you or any RSS worker imagine such a BJP. Don't you feel pain seeing all this?'' he asked.

On using central agencies to topple opposition governments, Kejriwal questioned whether RSS accepts toppling governments using ED-CBI and gaining power dishonestly. "Who accepts it? Today, this question is rising in the mind of every Indian," he said.

He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the tricolour flies proudly in the sky.