ETV Bharat / state

Arvind Kejriwal Slams Centre's Cotton Duty Waiver, Urges PM To Impose 75% Tariff On US Imports

Kejriwal said, "We demand that PM Modi show courage. America has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on exports from India. You impose 75 per cent on their imports. The country will stand with you. Then see if Trump bows down or not."

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Kejriwal accused the Centre of betraying Indian cotton farmers by exempting the 11 per cent duty on cotton imports from the US until December 31, 2025. He said, "This decision will make American farmers rich and Gujarat's farmers poor."

Rajkot: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a 75 per cent tariff on imports from the United States in response to its 50 per cent duty on Indian goods.

The AAP chief also demanded the reimposition of the 11 per cent duty on US cotton, fixing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) with procurement at Rs 2,100 per 20 Kg and subsidies on seeds and fertilisers. Criticising the government's stance, Kejriwal alleged that India had bowed down before US President Donald Trump. He said, "Trump is a coward. He had to bow down to all countries that defied him. If India had imposed tariffs, America would have backed off."

He claimed that the waiver will devastate farmers, who will struggle to repay loans after investing in seeds, fertilisers and labour. He warned that farmers may be forced to take their lives as US cotton floods the market, reducing prices below Rs 900 per 20 Kg.

The Centre last month said its decision to extend the import duty exemption on cotton until December 31 will strengthen India's position in export markets, reviving orders for small and medium enterprises as well as export-oriented units. The move comes at a time when the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the US come into effect, with America being the largest export market for the country's textile and apparel exports.

Kejriwal was in Gujarat to attend the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Chotila in Surendranagar district, which was adjourned due to heavy rains. The AAP chief has consistently opposed the duty waiver. On August 28, he demanded higher tariffs on American cotton, warning that the timing of the waiver, till December 31, would leave no buyers for Indian cotton when it enters the market in October.