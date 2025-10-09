Kejriwal Condemns Attack On CJI, Says It Was A Conspiracy To Suppress Dalits And Judiciary
The former Delhi CM said while no action has yet been taken against the perpetrator, the incident seems to be a well-planned conspiracy.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues its protest against the attempted attack on Supreme Court Chief Justice BR Gavai.
On Thursday, former Chief Minister and National Coordinator of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal released a video message and once again condemned the incident. He said the threats after the attempted attack on the Chief Justice were a conspiracy to suppress and intimidate Dalits and the entire judiciary.
Kejriwal used the term "in log" (these people) for the attackers and those who supported them. He said the incident shocked the nation. "A man tried to hurl a shoe on the Chief Justice who is now receiving threats on social media," Kejriwal said.
He added, "These people did not take any action against the person who hurled the shoe and did not take any action against those who issued the threats. It seems that this was a well-planned conspiracy".
The former Delhi CM further said through the incident, "these people tried to send out a strong message to Dalits and the judiciary. These people cannot tolerate a Dalit reaching the top post of judiciary with his hard work and dedication".
Kejriwal said, after the incident, judges will hesitate to deliver justice. He questioned whether the incident is not a conspiracy to intimidate and control the judiciary of the country?
Kejriwal said, "These people want to destroy democracy by attacking the Election Commission, the media and now the judiciary. The independence of the judiciary is important for the survival of our country. This insult to the judiciary is an insult to the Constitution of the country". Kejriwal appealed to the common people to speak up, stand up and raise their voice for the country's judiciary.
