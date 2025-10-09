ETV Bharat / state

Kejriwal Condemns Attack On CJI, Says It Was A Conspiracy To Suppress Dalits And Judiciary

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues its protest against the attempted attack on Supreme Court Chief Justice BR Gavai.

On Thursday, former Chief Minister and National Coordinator of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal released a video message and once again condemned the incident. He said the threats after the attempted attack on the Chief Justice were a conspiracy to suppress and intimidate Dalits and the entire judiciary.

Kejriwal used the term "in log" (these people) for the attackers and those who supported them. He said the incident shocked the nation. "A man tried to hurl a shoe on the Chief Justice who is now receiving threats on social media," Kejriwal said.

He added, "These people did not take any action against the person who hurled the shoe and did not take any action against those who issued the threats. It seems that this was a well-planned conspiracy".