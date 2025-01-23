Kejriwal Promises The Next AAP Govt To End Unemployment In Delhi Within Five Years

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that providing jobs would be the biggest priority of the next AAP government.

He also promised to end unemployment in the national capital in the next five years after being victorious in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled to be held next month.

Video Announcement

In a video message released ahead of the Delhi polls, Kejriwal said, “Providing employment to our youth is my top priority. Our team is formulating a plan to solve the unemployment problem. It makes me very sad to see our youth sitting at home looking for work even after completing their education.”

“Unfortunately, some of them are getting into bad company due to not getting a job. Our aim is also to bring them into the mainstream. Due to unemployment, family discord is increasing. This must end. In the next five years, along with other development works, my top priority is to end unemployment in Delhi and create job opportunities for our youth. My team is actively preparing a comprehensive plan to deal with this problem,” he said.

Work Done Claims By AAP

Describing the achievements made by the AAP government in the last ten years since it came to power in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “The emphasis has been placed on providing free electricity, water, and quality healthcare to the people here. Government schools have been kept in good condition."

“But one problem that hurts the most is unemployment. Our youth are sitting at home even after completing their studies. Due to a lack of jobs, many children fall into bad company, which increases crime. This situation hurts families mentally and financially. I cannot do this alone. But, with your support, we can achieve this," he concluded in his video message.

‘Performance During Pandemic Boost Confidence’

Kejriwal said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government had created employment opportunities for 12 lakh youth. He also cited the performance of the AAP government in Punjab, saying that 48,000 government jobs and three lakh employments in the private sector were given in the state in just two years. “We are capable of providing employment to youth, and our intentions are clear,” he said.

‘Strong Team For Planning’

Kejriwal said that his team is working on the employment scheme as it comprises capable and dedicated people like Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Gopal Rai, and Saurabh Bhardwaj in our team.

“They are preparing a solid plan to eradicate unemployment from its roots. Our goal is that every youth of Delhi gets employment, and this work will be done with complete honesty and dedication,” he said.