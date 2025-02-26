After Defeat In Delhi Polls, Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Contest For Rajya Sabha? AAP Says No

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's decision to field its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora for the Ludhiana West Assembly byelection has led to speculations on the party's convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's political future.

If Arora wins, a Rajya Sabha seat will fall vacant and it is rumoured that Kejriwal could contest for the upper house of the Parliament. However, Aam Aadmi Party has denied the rumours. But political experts feel if Kejriwal makes it to Rajya Sabha, it can open a possible new political path for him. After the crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, going to Rajya Sabha can prove to be a strategic decision for Kejriwal and enable him to continue playing an active role in politics at the Centre.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, Kejriwal won't contest for Rajya Sabha "As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media sources were earlier said he would become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now it is being said he will contest for Rajya Sabha. These are just rumours. Kejriwal is the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and his responsibilities are not limited to just one seat," she said.

But analysts believe the decision to field Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in the Assembly byelection may not a move limited to Punjab. If Arora wins the election, his Rajya Sabha seat would have been vacant. Earlier, when Kejriwal had resigned from the post of Chief Minister and vacated the official residence, Arora had given the AAP chief his residence. At present, Kejriwal lives with his family in Bungalow No 5 on Feroze Shah Road, which is allotted in the name of Arora. Political analysts believe that if the circumstances are favorable, Kejriwal can go to the Rajya Sabha. Now everyone's eyes are on the Ludhiana West byelection and its result.