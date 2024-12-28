ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Parvesh Verma Claims Arvind Kejriwal May Not Contest From New Delhi Seat

New Delhi: BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on Friday claimed AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal may change his seat in the upcoming assembly polls and not contest from the New Delhi constituency.

Kejriwal has been the MLA from the New Delhi seat since 2013 and is the AAP candidate from the constituency for the fourth time in a row. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the post by Verma.

Verma, son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, has claimed that the national BJP leadership has asked him to prepare for the polls from the New Delhi assembly constituency.

In a post on X, he said, "Sources have told me that Arvind Kejriwal may change his seat. I just want to ask Kejriwal ji to please do not run away from New Delhi Assembly seat. Contest the polls with democratic dignity".