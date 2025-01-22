AAP Installing Chinese CCTVs In Delhi, Alleges BJP's Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Even as former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed BJP's candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Pravesh Verma for his statement on Punjabis, the latter accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing resources of the Punjab Government and installing Chinese CCTV cameras near slums of the national capital.

Verma alleged that teachers of government schools of Punjab have been called to Delhi for election campaigning. He said police arrested two such teachers, who had come from Amritsar. "Installing Chinese CCTV cameras in New Delhi before January 26 is not only a violation of the code of conduct, but is also a threat from the security point of view. These fake CCTV cameras are being installed to keep a watch on people residing in slums," he said.

Verma said water dispensers, chairs and other items are being brought to Delhi from Punjab. "Arvind Kejriwal spent only Rs 6 crores from his MLA fund of Rs 30 crores and did not do any concrete work in New Delhi. There is no mention of school, college or development work on any hoarding. Instead of working in Delhi, Kejriwal is dreaming of winning the election with the help of Punjab's mafia and government employees. I have urged the the Election Commission to stop misuse of Punjab Government's property/The people of Delhi have come to know the truth and now Kejriwal's defeat is certain," he said.

Kejriwal had come down on Verma for his comments on Punjabis. Verma had said vehicles registered in Punjab are roaming in Delhi and nobody knows who are in them. Slamming Verma over the statement, Kejriwal asked," Are all Punjabis terrorists, a threat to the country?" He said Punjabis most of whom settled in the national capital after Partition have contributed immensely to the city's development. Kejriwal asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologize for his party candidate's statement. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Punjab President Aman Arora termed Verma’s remarks as divisive, dangerous, and a direct insult to the Punjabi community and their contributions to India’s unity and security.