From Hunters to Protectors, Nyishi Tribe Of Arunachal Hangs Up Boots To Save Wildlife

Tezpur: Tamchi Kari (name changed), a 52-year-old Nyishi tribesman from Arunachal Pradesh, has spent most of his life hunting in the forests of Keyi Panyor district. For Tamchi, hunting was more than a pastime—it was a family tradition, a source of sustenance, and a cultural necessity during festivals that required meat offerings.
“My father was a skilled hunter, and hunting has been our tradition. We hunted for food, fun, and rituals,” Tamchi reminisced. But recently, he made a life-altering decision—he surrendered his hunting gear, including his trusty double-barrel shotgun and airgun, which had accompanied him on countless hunts for over 30 years.
Tamchi credits his family for this change. “My children, who are educated, convinced me that wildlife is depleting. If they say it’s true, I believe them. I’m also getting old and can no longer trek into the forests. So, I surrendered my guns,” he said.
Tamchi is not alone. Hundreds of Nyishi tribespeople have followed his lead in recent weeks, inspired by an appeal from the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the community’s apex body, to protect and preserve wildlife.
A Cultural Shift
Arunachal Pradesh’s Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Mama Natung, initiated a state-wide conservation campaign in 2021 to curb hunting practices that threaten biodiversity. Responding to this, the NES launched its own drive in September 2024, urging tribesmen to surrender hunting weapons.
“The hunting tradition, though deeply rooted in our culture, has severely impacted wildlife. Over 200 guns and airguns have already been surrendered,” said NES Secretary Heri Maring. “We have reached out to all district units, asking them to organize awareness programs and collect hunting gear voluntarily.”
Stories of Change
Brothers Lalung and Jordan Wahge, also from Keyi Panyor, have given up their airguns. For years, they hunted birds around the Pakke Tiger Reserve, but they now advocate conservation. “We want to encourage the youth to follow this path. In our circle alone, 22 people have surrendered their airguns,” said Lalung.
Arunachal Pradesh, with 80% of its area under forest cover, has been a haven for biodiversity. However, the widespread use of modern firearms has devastated wildlife populations.
“This movement underscores the critical role of Indigenous communities in conservation,” said Bunty Tao, Range Forest Officer of Kamlang Tiger Reserve. “Traditionally, tribal hunting was sustainable. But the advent of modern weapons disrupted this balance. The NES initiative is a pivotal moment, inspiring a larger dialogue about environmental ethics among tribal groups.”
The efforts have not gone unnoticed. Conservationists believe this movement could spark similar initiatives across other tribal communities. “Only a holistic approach like this can inspire others to rethink their environmental responsibilities,” Tao added.
For tribesman Khoda Apik, the decision to surrender his airgun wasn’t easy but felt necessary. “Hunting was once a tradition, but we now understand the value of wildlife. While we have surrendered our weapons, the government should impose a total ban on airguns to prevent misuse,” he urged.
A Hopeful Future
The Nyishi tribe’s efforts symbolize a major cultural shift—a move from exploitation to stewardship of nature. As hundreds of hunting weapons are laid down, Arunachal’s forests may once again echo with the sounds of life, not silence.
