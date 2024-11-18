ETV Bharat / state

From Hunters to Protectors, Nyishi Tribe Of Arunachal Hangs Up Boots To Save Wildlife

Tezpur: Tamchi Kari (name changed), a 52-year-old Nyishi tribesman from Arunachal Pradesh, has spent most of his life hunting in the forests of Keyi Panyor district. For Tamchi, hunting was more than a pastime—it was a family tradition, a source of sustenance, and a cultural necessity during festivals that required meat offerings.

“My father was a skilled hunter, and hunting has been our tradition. We hunted for food, fun, and rituals,” Tamchi reminisced. But recently, he made a life-altering decision—he surrendered his hunting gear, including his trusty double-barrel shotgun and airgun, which had accompanied him on countless hunts for over 30 years.

Tamchi credits his family for this change. “My children, who are educated, convinced me that wildlife is depleting. If they say it’s true, I believe them. I’m also getting old and can no longer trek into the forests. So, I surrendered my guns,” he said.

Tamchi is not alone. Hundreds of Nyishi tribespeople have followed his lead in recent weeks, inspired by an appeal from the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the community’s apex body, to protect and preserve wildlife.

A Cultural Shift

Arunachal Pradesh’s Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister, Mama Natung, initiated a state-wide conservation campaign in 2021 to curb hunting practices that threaten biodiversity. Responding to this, the NES launched its own drive in September 2024, urging tribesmen to surrender hunting weapons.

“The hunting tradition, though deeply rooted in our culture, has severely impacted wildlife. Over 200 guns and airguns have already been surrendered,” said NES Secretary Heri Maring. “We have reached out to all district units, asking them to organize awareness programs and collect hunting gear voluntarily.”

Stories of Change