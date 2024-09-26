ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union Opposes Cow Protection Rally, Sends Back Jagadguru Shankaracharya

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

The district administration asked Jagadguru Swami Shri Abhimukteswaranand Saraswati to return from Hollongi airport in Arunachal Pradesh amid protests against cow protection rally, "Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra", that aims to promote a ban on cow slaughter.

Tezpur: The proposed cow protection rally, “Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra”, faced a stiff opposition in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday when the members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) not only restrained religious leader Jagadguru Shankaracharya but forced him to return from the state.

The Jagadguru Swami Shri Abhimukteswaranand Saraswati arrived at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. He was supposed to kick-start the cow protection rally on Friday.

However the members of the AAPSU protested outside the airport opposing the rally and the religious leader's visit. The protest kept growing since morning forcing the Papum Pare district administration to intervene and request the religious leader and his entourage to return from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Jagadguru and his entourage had landed in Hollogi greenfield airport on a chartered flight.

It may be mentioned here that the governments of Nagaland and Mizoram had already denied permission for the "Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra", an event promoting a ban on cow slaughter, citing concerns of public disturbance and in reference to Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

Different organisations and political parties in Nagaland have raised their opposition to the rally following which the Nagaland government decided to deny permission to it.

In Meghalaya also, several organisations as well as the members of the cabinet expressed their concern over the cow protection rally and appealed the government to deny permission to the rally.

