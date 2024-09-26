ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union Opposes Cow Protection Rally, Sends Back Jagadguru Shankaracharya

Tezpur: The proposed cow protection rally, “Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra”, faced a stiff opposition in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday when the members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) not only restrained religious leader Jagadguru Shankaracharya but forced him to return from the state.

The Jagadguru Swami Shri Abhimukteswaranand Saraswati arrived at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. He was supposed to kick-start the cow protection rally on Friday.

However the members of the AAPSU protested outside the airport opposing the rally and the religious leader's visit. The protest kept growing since morning forcing the Papum Pare district administration to intervene and request the religious leader and his entourage to return from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Jagadguru and his entourage had landed in Hollogi greenfield airport on a chartered flight.