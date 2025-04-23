Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Anguished Over IAF Corporal's Killing In Pahalgam Attack

Tezpur: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Indian Air Force corporal Tage Hailyang from the state in Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued Wednesday Khandu said Hailyang's untimely death was an irreparable loss to the entire country. He expressed condolences to his family, especially his wife, who witnessed the heartbreaking incident to survive.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror. He served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice. Om Mani Padme Hum,” Khandu wrote in a post on X.

East Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao while talking to ETV Bharat over phone, said the IAF soldier's killing was a huge loss for the entire country.

“The untimely death of Tage Hailyang in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has not only caused loss to the country but the people of the entire Arunachal Pradesh. Our central government has already taken action and the army has started work at the scene. We are sure that the fundamentalist terrorists will be punished for the atrocities committed against innocent people," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned the incident and expressed deep sorrow over the death of Tage Hailyang.

The slain IAF soldier's uncle Rubo Bakur told local media that Hailyang had been a brilliant student since childhood and spoke to him over phone on the 16th April and told him that he had been transferred from Kashmir and might have his next posting to Tezpur or Jorhat. The IAF corporal was on a trip to Pahalgam due to a change of workplace.

Bakur urged the Union Government to facilitate the return of the slain IAF soldier's mortal remains for last rites.