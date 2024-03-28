Arunachal Pradesh CM Among 5 Set to Get Elected to Assembly Unopposed

Tezpur: Five BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, are likely to be elected unopposed to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly as no other candidate has filed nomination from their assembly seats on the last day of filing papers on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held along with Lok Sabha polls. Voting for the 60-member assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies, Arunachal West and Arunachal East will be held on April 19. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

This will be Khandu's fourth tenure as MLA in which he won three times uncontested. He is contesting from the Mukto constituency in Tawang district.

Apart from Khandu, who formed the first BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh 5 years ago, four other candidates who are set to win uncontested include Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing as the Congress and other candidates withdrew their candidatures on Wednesday.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh while the Congress nominated 34, and the National People's Party has 29 candidates. The NCP and the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) have nominated 17 and two candidates respectively for the assembly polls.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 41 seats. Later, seven MLAs from other parties joined the BJP. The saffron party had also won both Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

