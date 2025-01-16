ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Nod To SGST Relief For Two Hydropower Projects

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet approved SGST reimbursement concessions for two hydropower projects to enhance their financial viability, a statement said on Thursday.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in its first meeting of the year on Wednesday granted State GST (SGST) relief to the 700-mw Tato II Hydroelectric Project on the Siyom river in the Shi Yomi district and the 1,720-mw Kamala HEP on Kamala river in the Kamle district.

The projects will be implemented in joint ventures between the state government and CPSUs. The state government would hold a 26 per cent equity share in the joint venture for these projects, which entail a cumulative investment of around Rs 35,000 crore.

These projects are expected to generate close to Rs 470 crore in free power for the state and Rs 79 crore through local area development funds every year after commissioning. They are part of the 13 stalled large projects, rejuvenated by the state government through the signing of MoAs with four CPSUs in 2023.

The state cabinet also took several key decisions for strengthening infrastructure, governance, and citizen service delivery across the state, the statement said. It approved the policy for the restoration of terminated large hydropower projects under special circumstances.