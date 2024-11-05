ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Musician Booked For Slitting Chicken's Neck, Drinking Blood In Live Show

Guwahati: An FIR has been registered against artiste Kon Waii Son after a disturbing video went viral where he was seen slitting the throat of a chicken and sucking its blood. The gory incident was captured when Son was performing live at the 'Replay India Tour' in Itanagar on October 27.

The gruesome video drew severe criticism from people from different walks of life. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India sent an email complaint to the Arunachal Pradesh Police following which an FIR was registered, a statement issued by PETA said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, the statement said.

"We sent an email to the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar in this regard on October 28 and the police called us to register the FIR. Accordingly, one of the PETA representatives went to Itanagar and the FIR was registered on Monday," a PETA member told ETV Bharat.

“If you’re an artist who feels the need to resort to shock tactics like cruelty to animals, then it’s time to consider another job,” says PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator, Sinchana Subramanyan.