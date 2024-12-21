ETV Bharat / state

Arunachal Made Remarkable Progress In Reducing Poverty: Guv

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday asserted that the state has made remarkable progress in reducing multidimensional poverty. He said the state has achieved a 166 per cent increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) since the 2015-16 fiscal.

Addressing the 72nd plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Agartala, he said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh take pride in the fact that the state is among the 'front-runner states' on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) scorecard for 2023-2024.

Parnaik informed the regional forum that concerted efforts are being made towards enhancing education standards in the state, right from strengthening anganwadis and upgrading government schools, implementing NEP 2020, and using technology by means of smart classes and establishing 'advanced learning centres' in the districts, an official statement from Raj Bhawan said here.

"Arunachal Pradesh is one of India's most aspirational states, where significant focus has always been on fostering development, growth, and empowerment of our young population," he said.

He said the government's major focus is on tourism including, creating infrastructure in destinations, skilling the youth as guides and tour operators, and marketing as the state has a wide scope to develop eco, religious and adventure tourism.

Highlighting the progress in agriculture and allied sectors, Parnaik said that the state is producing 5,04,801 metric tonnes of cereals, including millets and 5,000 MT of kiwis.